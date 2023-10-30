Jersey RNLI lifeguard patrols end for the winter season

Lifeguards will return in Spring 2024, and the rescue service will continue 24 hours, 7 days a week

RNLI lifeguards in Jersey have ended their patrols of the beaches ahead of the winter season.

The volunteer service said it would return in Spring 2024, and that its rescue lifeboat service would continue 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Henry Irvine, Regional Lifeguard Lead, said those taking to the ocean should continue to stay safe and "be aware" of water dangers.

"If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live," he said.

"Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing - use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can."

Further RNLI safety advice can be found online.

