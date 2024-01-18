New Jersey school bus carrying 18 students hits house

A school bus carrying 18 New Jersey high school students crashed into a house Wednesday after colliding with a Nissan Altima.

The bus driver was hospitalized, according to NJ.com. WRNJ Radio identified the victim as a 76-year-old man. No other injuries were reported.

Video of the crash shows significant damage to the front of the Washington Township home that was hit. The bus, which was also damaged, had to be towed from the accident scene.

Investigators reportedly determined the Nissan driver attempted a left turn, hitting the bus. The collision appeared to have caused the bus to strike a pole before running into the single-level house. It’s not clear if weather was a factor; the area was hit with snow this week.

NJ.com said the bus was carrying students from Warren County Technical School. The school hasn’t responded to an update request.

Nearly 500,000 buses transport more than 25 million students on a daily basis, according to the The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).That organization reported 1,009 fatal school transportation-related crashes between 2011 and 2020.

The NTSB calls school buses “the safest vehicles on the road, and one of the safest modes of transportation overall.”