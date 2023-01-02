Jersey sees 'hottest year on record' in 2022

The year 2022 saw "a number" of new temperature records, meteorologists said

Jersey had its hottest year on record in 2022, weather experts have said.

The average temperature in the island for the year went up by 0.2C (0.36F) to 13.56C (56.4F).

The hottest temperature record was also broken when it reached 37.9C (100.2F) in July.

Head of meteorology Paul Aked said the year saw "a number of new records" and that "every month except for December has been warmer than average, resulting in the overall warmest year on record".

He added that the sea temperature had "also been remarkable", staying "above average for each day throughout the year until 13 December".

Mr Aked said: "The warmer year and extreme temperatures during the summer months are impacts that we can expect to see more often as a result of our climate changing.

"Not every year will be as warm, but we expect to see more of the warmer temperatures over future years.

"Sixteen of the top 20 warmest years in Jersey have been in the last 30 years."

Climate Change Minister Hilary Jeune said the figures were "another stark reminder of the climate emergency we're facing".

She said that 2023 "must be the year that we make big strides... to reduce the emissions which lead to these increased temperatures and the associated impacts on food security, biodiversity and sea level rises, for example".

