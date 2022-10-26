New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez under federal criminal investigation

FILE: U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) questions Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler as he testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill, September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. / Credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Washington — New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez is under federal criminal investigation in New York, sources and a political adviser to the senator confirm to CBS News.

Michael Soliman, a longtime political adviser to the New Jersey Democrat, told CBS News, "Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported today. However, he does not know the scope of the investigation. As always, should any official inquiries be made, the senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office."

The news site Semafor first reported the investigation into Menendez.

Federal prosecutors first investigated Menendez in 2015 when he was indicted —but never convicted – in an alleged bribery scheme in which prosecutors said an eye doctor provided flights on a private jet and other perks in exchange for his help securing contracts. The subsequent 2017 trial on the charges in New Jersey ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

It is unclear if this latest investigation involves similar allegations.

Menendez is also a senior member of the Senate Banking and Finance committees and, according to his Senate website, he is the first Latino to chair the Foreign Relations Committee. He was first elected to Congress in 1993 to represent New Jersey's 13th Congressional District and ran for the Senate over a decade later.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

