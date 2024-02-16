New Jersey Senior Freeze Program 2024: What you need to know

New Jersey's Senior Freeze tax program for 2024 is getting under way. Applications are being mailed to the last address from which taxpayers filed, according to the Division of Taxation at the state’s Treasury Department.

The 2023 Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement program was expanded in the budget signed last summer by Gov. Phil Murphy. Now the income limit is up more than $50,000 to $150,000 and the residency requirement for applicants has been eliminated.

When is the filing deadline?

This year’s filing deadline for applications is Oct. 31.

“With Senior Freeze, senior and disabled residents can choose to stay in the communities they call home without worrying about annual property tax increases,” State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said in a statement. “This program makes it easier for many seniors living on a fixed income to remain close to their families and friends and continue enjoying all the Garden State has to offer.”

What are the eligibility requirements?

The eligibility requirements for taxpayers applying to the program this year are:

Be age 65 or older on Dec. 31, 2022, or receive Social Security disability payments on Dec. 31, 2022, and also on Dec. 31, 2023;

Own and live in their home or leased a site in a mobile home park for a manufactured or mobile home that they owned since Dec. 31, 2019, or earlier;

Paid all 2022 property taxes by June 1, 2023, and all 2023 property taxes by June 1, 2024;

Their annual income was $150,000 or less in 2022 and $163,050 or less in 2023. With some exceptions, all income must be taken into account, including things such as Social Security and pensions.

How to apply

New Jersey residents who do not receive their application in the mail by March 15 should contact the New Jersey Division of Taxation's Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Information Line at 1-800-882-6597.

There is also an online application option at njportal.com/taxation/ptr.

