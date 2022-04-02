New Jersey serial killer charged in new case: murder of 15-year-old girl

A convicted New Jersey serial killer has been charged with another murder.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, now 24, strangled 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia in 2016 near Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

Wheeler-Weaver has already been sentenced to 160 years in prison for killing three other women, Sarah Butler, 20, Robin West, 19, and Joanne Brown, 33, within 88 days in 2016.

Doumbia was last seen Oct. 7, 2016, after leaving her home in Newark, according to prosecutors. Her body was found in 2019 in Orange. Her remains were identified in November 2021.

Prosecutors said Wheeler-Weaver, who was a teenager at the time, tried to meet Doumbia for sex after connecting with her through a dating app. He then killed her and discarded her body in a vacant building, prosecutors said.

“Extensive digital evidence” tied Wheeler-Weaver to the killing, prosecutors said. The allegations matched the description of Wheeler-Weaver’s other killings.

Prosecutors did not say if Doumbia had been sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Wheeler-Weaver also tried to kill a fifth woman, but she escaped and testified at his trial. Wheeler-Weaver claimed he was framed.