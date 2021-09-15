New Jersey set to shed $182 million Unilever assets over Ben & Jerry's boycott

FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam
Ross Kerber
·2 min read

By Ross Kerber

(Reuters) - A New Jersey state treasury official said on Wednesday it is set to divest $182 million in Unilever Plc stock and bonds held by its pension funds over the restriction of sales by the consumer giant's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

It is the latest action by a U.S. state challenging Unilever over Ben & Jerry's move in July to end a license for its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Ben & Jerry's said selling its products there was "inconsistent with its values."

New Jersey's Division of Investment had said on Tuesday it made a preliminary determination that maintaining its investment in Unilever would be a breach of a state law barring it from investing in companies boycotting Israel. It gave the company 90 days to request a modification of the order.

A Unilever representative said it had no comment on the state decision, but cited a letter to the state from CEO Alan Jope from August stating Unilever has "a strong and longlasting commitment to our business in Israel," where it employs nearly 2,000 people.

Jope noted Ben & Jerry's has an independent board overseeing its social mission, and said Unilever does not support the "Boycott Divestment Sanctions" movement that seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. The decision to stop selling ice cream was made by Ben & Jerry's and its board, Jope said.

A Ben & Jerry's spokesman did not respond to messages.

Many countries consider Israeli settlements on Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.[nL2N2OL125]

Ben & Jerry's, based in South Burlington, Vermont, is known for its commitment to social justice that has recently included strongly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ+ rights and electoral campaign finance reform.

It was acquired by Unilever in 2000 in a deal that allows it to operate with more autonomy than other subsidiaries, including giving powers to an independent board to make decisions over its social mission, brand integrity and policies.

Arizona state Treasurer Kimberly Yee said earlier this month the state would sell $143 million in Unilever holdings for similar reasons.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, editing by Greg Roumeliotis and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Courageous Men Who Smuggle Palestinians into Israel

    TIFFEarlier this year, over the course of ten days in May, a flare-up of violence occurred in the ongoing occupation of Palestine by Israel, following the eviction of six Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. Though hostilities have been continuous in the area for years, the crisis in May 2021 seemed to mark a turning point in public opinion, with many people describing the situation as outright ethnic cleansing by Israel, echoing past criticism from the United Nations, rather than simply a c

  • Greece probes crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

    Authorities in Greece on Tuesday opened an investigation into the crash of a private plane from Israel that killed a prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Haim Geron, a former senior official at Israel's ministry of communications, and his wife Esther, were killed in the crash late Monday off the island of Samos.

  • Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture

    Lawyers for two Palestinians who were captured after escaping from an Israeli prison last week said Wednesday their clients were badly beaten during their arrest, with the most well-known of the prisoners suffering a broken jaw and two broken ribs while in handcuffs. Six Palestinian prisoners, five of whom have been accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, tunneled out of a maximum-security prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6 in the first mass prison break in decades. The escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel exposed a series of security mishaps and was hailed by Palestinians as a show of defiance against Israel’s half-century occupation of territories they want for a future state.

  • US envoy to Afghanistan: Ghani's decision to flee torpedoed deal to keep Taliban out of Kabul

    The US had a deal in which President Ghani would stay in Kabul and Taliban fighters would not enter the capital for two weeks, Zalmay Khalilzad said.

  • Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Outline Strategy for HiddenLight Productions, Option ‘Maisie Dobbs’ Books

    Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have outlined the strategy behind their nascent film and TV company HiddenLight Productions, revealing that they have optioned a number of books, including Jacqueline Winspear’s “Maisie Dobbs” series. Speaking at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge on Wednesday, the Clintons appeared via a virtual live-link, in conversation with British […]

  • Canada federal election: Canadians want reconciliation. Will the election deliver?

    The issue that seized Canadians for much of the summer has mostly been absent on the campaign trail.

  • Israel comes to halt for solemn day of Yom Kippur

    Israeli life came to a standstill on Wednesday as Jews marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the most solemn point on their calendar, at sundown. Stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shuts down in Israel for this high holiday, on which the observant fast from sundown on Wednesday until after sunset on Thursday and spend the day in prayer and repentance. The Israeli police said in a statement that they have deployed additional forces around Jerusalem, with particular focus on the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, ahead of the holiday.

  • 11 coaching candidates who could potentially make sense for USC vacancy

    The USC Trojans are now in the middle of a head coaching search, and will be looking for a big name. Here are 11 potential candidates for the job.

  • Simone Biles Leaves for 'Dream Come True' Gymnastics Tour Following Her Senate Testimony

    "Can't wait to see all of the girls, meet all of the fans & explore all of the cities!" she wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself ahead of her journey

  • If You Got Moderna, This Is Why You May Be Protected Longer, Experts Say

    The beginning of the vaccine rollout was a true turning point in the fight against COVID-19, especially thanks to how effective Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson&Johnson shots were found to be against the virus. As the months have passed, however, mounting data is showing that the effectiveness of each may not hold up to the same levels over time. But in yet another pandemic twist, new research is providing experts with even more insight into why the Moderna vaccine may keep you protected from COVID-

  • When Nazis tried to trace Aryan race myth in Tibet

    Heinrich Himmler sent a team of five Germans to Tibet in 1938 to pursue the Aryan race myth.

  • CG: BOS@SEA - 9/14/21

    Condensed Game: Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run go-ahead double and J.D. Martinez, Bobby Dalbec and Alex Verdugo all homered in an 8-4 win

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Are you looking for steady dividends to stand the test of time? Here are a couple of stocks to consider buying.

  • Ravens make four roster moves, including the promotion of two veterans to active roster

    The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster

  • Idaho’s property tax crisis requires real solutions, not scapegoating local government

    The jaw-dropping number on your property tax bill is not due to excessive spending by local government — it’s due to disastrous policy enacted by GOP legislators. │ Opinion

  • Steelers injury report: Mike Tomlin provides an update on Robert Spillane

    Aside from the update on LB Robert Spillane, only the usual "bumps and bruises associated with play" were reported.

  • Judge makes final ruling in Zion Williamson lawsuit. Here’s the decision

    Dispute between former Duke star, ex-agent settled in federal court.

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • U.S. Regulators Approve Texas Nuclear Dump Despite Opposition

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas officials vowed to fight a federal regulator’s decision to approve plans to allow thousands of tons of highly radioactive nuclear waste to be stored in oil fields in the state. “Texas will not become America’s nuclear waste dumping ground,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said on Twitter Tuesday. Abbott last week signed into law legislation that attempts to block the project from moving forward.The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a license Monday to Orano

  • Raytheon requires U.S. workers get COVID-19 vaccination

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Raytheon, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, will require all U.S. employees to have a COVID-19 vaccination, the company said in a Wednesday statement. The employees need to get shots by mid-December in order to meet a Jan. 1 deadline for immunization, a source familiar with policy said. "In keeping with our ongoing commitment to maintain employee health and safety, Raytheon Technologies will require its U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated to further protect employees and communities from the risks and uncertainty of COVID-19 and its variants," the statement said.