New Jersey shooting leaves at least 2 dead, others wounded; suspects sought: report

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

A manhunt got underway in New Jersey late Friday night after gunfire left at least two people dead and several others wounded, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police responded to the scene in Jersey City around 10:50 p.m. ET and were still searching for suspects, the Jersey Journal reported.

CONNECTICUT MOM JESSICA EDWARDS' BODY FOUND, HUSBAND ARRESTED: REPORTS

The Jersey City Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit were investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two deaths were added to 10 other recorded homicides in the city so far this year, according to the newspaper.

Jersey City, the state's second most populous city after Newark, lies just across the Hudson River from New York City.

Recommended Stories

  • China Mars lander Zhurong sends first pictures back to Earth after arriving on surface

    China’s Mars lander has sent back its first photos from the surface of the red planet. The interplanetary selfie shows the lander, named Zhurong, and the Martian soil stretching out ahead of it. The successful arrival was the first time that any non-Nasa lander had safely arrived on the Martian surface.

  • Meghan McCain Blasts Chris Cuomo As 'Sanctimonious Tool'

    “If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on 'The View' because I’m not a snowflake."

  • China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet

    A remote-controlled Chinese motorised rover drove down the ramp of a landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of the Red Planet, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to Mars. Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time (0240 GMT), according to a post on the rover's official Chinese social media account. China this month joined the United States as the only nations to deploy land vehicles on Mars.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Players at the PGA Championship are literally aiming at the fans on the 18th hole because a quirk in the rules backfired

    The 18th tee box at Kiawah is daunting, but some of the best players in the world have found a way to attack the hole - aim at the fans.

  • Prison officers charged following Epstein suicide to avoid jail time in deal with federal prosecutors

    Prosecutors had claimed that prison officers were sleeping, browsing the Internet when Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Pro-Trump Republican trying to oust Cheney says he got his girlfriend pregnant when she was 14: ‘It was like Romeo and Juliet’

    Admission met with outrage and accusations of statutory rape

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • She Was Raped, Strangled, Set Alight in a Field. Cops Say They’ve Found Her Killer.

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter almost four decades, a 75-year-old Texas man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman before strangling her and setting her body on fire in a field—a grisly crime that a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer once insisted was his doing.The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that Thomas Elvin Darnell had been charged with capital murder in connection with Laura Marie Purchase’s March 1983 murder. Darnell was arrested on May 11 in his Kansas home and extradited to Texas on Thursday. He is being held in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail with no bond.Authorities say Purchase had been missing for months before Darnell sexually assaulted her, then fatally strangled her and set her body ablaze in a wooded area near a highway. Purchase’s nude body, which was left “posed” at the scene, was found on March 17, 1983, by a patrolling deputy who responded to reports of a roadside fire in an area where 18-wheelers were known to congregate. She was positively identified in May 1986. Prior to her murder, Purchase was allegedly living in Houston with a man who went by the nickname “Howie” and played in the local band “Malibu.”Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With IntruderDarnell’s arrest marks the second time authorities thought they had solved Purchase's case. Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Highway Stalker, originally confessed to the murder before she was even identified. He was convicted of her murder in 1986. Lucas once confessed to committing as many as 600 murders between 1960 and 1983 and was convicted of murdering 11 people and sentenced to death.Lucas’ sentence was ultimately commuted to life in prison in 1998 before he died of natural causes in 2001. At least 200 of Lucas’ murderous confessions have since been debunked, the sheriff’s department said. His murderous spree—and penchant for false confessions—were detailed in Netflix’s The Confession Killer.In 2007, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad deemed one of those false confessions to be Purchase’s murder after re-testing the DNA found at the crime scene. Lucas’ alleged partner-in-crime, Otis Elwood Toole, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.“In October 2019, Investigators sent the DNA evidence for genealogy testing. An investigative lead generated from that genealogy report showed Thomas Elvin Darnell, a 75-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, as a potential suspect. A DNA search warrant for Thomas Darnell was obtained as a result of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.The discovery sent detectives to Kansas City, Kansas in March to collect a new DNA sample from Darnell. Last month, the sample was determined to be a positive match.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • You can help enforce Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law, a game-changer for pro-life cause

    Between a novel approach in Texas and a new abortion rights challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court, it’s been a big week for the pro-life movement.

  • Elon Musk says bitcoin can shake off its bad climate reputation if top miners prove they're using green energy

    The billionaire was responding to Ark Invest's director of research, Brett Winton, about how bitcoin mining can foster the adoption of renewables.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiatorsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • 'Running out of time': Tibetan president-elect warns of cultural genocide

    The top political leader of Tibet's government in exile said on Friday that there is an urgent threat of "cultural genocide" in Tibet, and the international community must stand up to China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Penpa Tsering, who was this month elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told Reuters that they are committed to a peaceful resolution with China, but Beijing's current policies threaten the future of Tibetan culture.