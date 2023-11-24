New Jersey Shopping Mall Evacuated After Black Friday Bomb Threat

Shoppers hoping to get their hands on Black Friday deals were evacuated from the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on November 24 after a bomb threat, local media said.

New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy said police were investigating.

Police didn’t find any explosives on site, and people were allowed back into the mall about two hours after the threat, local media said.

Footage by Omayra Martinez Valentin shows a helicopter flying above the mall.

“So in case anybody thought they were going to be shopping on Black Friday, you’re not going to be shopping on Black Friday it looks like, because the whole American Dream has been evacuated,” Martinez Valentin can be heard saying in the video. Credit: Omayra Martinez Valentin via Storyful