Jersey Shore doctor indicted in painkillers for kickbacks scheme denies allegations

A Jersey Shore urologist indicted last week by a federal grand jury, for his alleged role in a scheme to prescribe a fentanyl-based painkiller for bribes and kickbacks from its pharmaceutical company, “vehemently denies the allegations.”

In an email to the Asbury Park Press, lawyers for Dr. Mukaram Gazi said the allegations in the federal government’s indictment are “patently false and without any basis in fact and (Gazi) is confident he will be exonerated.”

Gazi, 51, of Marlboro, was charged Thursday with one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks, one count of receiving kickbacks, one count of healthcare fraud and one count of conspiring to unlawfully distribute dangerous narcotics, according to a prepared statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Gazi, who has offices in Freehold, Howell, Toms River and Hamilton, is accused of soliciting and receiving more than $130,000 in bribes and kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company outside Phoenix, Arizona, said Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

In January 2020, Insys founder John Kapoor was sentenced to 5½-years in federal prison, for orchestrating a scheme to bribe medical practitioners to prescribe Subsys — the name of its fentanyl-based pain medication — often when medically unnecessary, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that in exchange for the money he received, Gazi prescribed Subsys to patients. The powerful opioid narcotic is designed to rapidly enter a person’s bloodstream upon being sprayed under the tongue, Honig said.

“Dr. Gazi is a highly respected, well-trained board-certified urologist, as well as a uro-oncology surgeon, who adheres to the highest clinical and ethical standards in the treatment of his patients,” said lead defense attorneys Mohamed H. Nabulsi, Damian P. Conforti and Robert C. Scrivo, all partners in the law firm Mandelbaum Salsburg of New Jersey and New York — in a joint statement. “Contrary to the government’s claims, at no time did Dr. Gazi accept bribes from Insys in return for prescribing any medication to his patients; rather, all treatment he rendered and medications he prescribed to his patients were medically necessary and appropriate and based on his independent medical judgment.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that the bribes and kickbacks that Gazi accepted for prescribing Subsys were disguised as payments for educational presentations about Subsys that Gazi purportedly provided to licensed practitioners, according to its statement.

“In indicting Dr. Gazi, the government opted to overzealously prosecute him based merely on his participation in an industry-standard speaker program from nearly a decade ago that is permitted under both federal law and state law,” his attorneys said in their statement. “In essence, despite the ubiquity of pharmaceutical speaker programs and their recognized propriety under the law, the government is attempting to criminalize a physician’s participation in these legally recognized practices. Dr. Gazi intends to vigorously defend against the government’s allegations so as to preserve his ability to continue to deliver excellent patient care.”

