Jersey Shore mob history: Mafia kingpin Vito Genovese lived in these Monmouth County homes

Imagine a mafia kingpin settling down in a quiet waterfront town, schmoozing at the barber shop, hanging out at the firehouse and doing regular-joe things while running a criminal empire.

It sounds like a Jersey Shore knockoff of "The Sopranos."

Except this is no TV show. It really happened in Monmouth County.

Vito Genovese, a top don who was instrumental in the Italian mob’s rise in the United States during the 1920s and 1930s, lived in three different homes along the Bayshore, the last two of which were full-time residences.

That’s a focus of a free presentation titled “Love, Death & Betrayal: The Anna & Vito Genovese Story,” which will be conducted at 7 p.m. June 28 at the Middletown Public Library (and also streamed live online via Zoom). Local historian John Barrows, a Little Silver resident who has researched the subject extensively, will conduct the event in partnership with the Middletown Township Historical Society.

“Vito Genovese has been widely a covered subject, but very few of the books mention much about his domestic life or anything at all about his time in New Jersey,” Barrows told the Asbury Park Press.

Drawing on newspaper archives and a 12-part “Mob Queens” podcast that features Anna Genovese prominently, Barrows has pieced together the Genovese family’s Bayshore doings as they ran their enterprises (criminal and otherwise) in New York City.

Vito Genovese’s Jersey timeline

Undated photo of Vito Genovese's mansion in Middletown

1935: Vito purchased what was known as the Dangler Mansion at 152 Red Hill Road in Middletown. A large, two-story “colonial revival” house on 35 acres, it was built by Edward and Theresa Dangler in 1928 and sold when Edward died shortly thereafter.

“Supposedly Vito only wanted it for a summer home, and they (Vito and his family) lived full-time in an apartment in Washington Square (in lower Manhattan),” Barrows said. “They were there (in Middletown) on and off on weekends.”

The mansion’s grounds included a three-hole golf course, a tennis court, and a working model of Italy’s infamous Mount Vesuvius.

1937: While Vito began an eight-year exile in Italy as he fled prosecution for murder, the Dangler Mansion burned down. Anna and their children were in Manhattan at the time.

“The official version was a faulty furnace,” Barrows said. “It wasn’t a very old furnace, but that’s what they blamed. It was convenient. Dominic Caruso, the guy doing all the work on the house, said they had all kinds of different contractors working there. If somebody wanted to speculate, perhaps Anna had cleaned out everything that really mattered to her and Dominic Caruso might have cleaned out everything else that was valuable, and they reduced the thing to ashes.”

Later on, Vito wound up selling the property to none other than Dominic Caruso.

1946: A year after retuning from Italy and beating yet another murder rap, Vito purchased a house at 130 Ocean Blvd. in Atlantic Highlands. According to later court testimony by Anna, Vito spent $250,000 on renovations ($3.7 million in today’s money). The family moved in full-time.

“He’s very much a man about town in Atlantic Highlands,” Barrows said. “He got his hair cut at the same barber, always left a dollar tip, would stop by the fire station and give them a few dollars. Some family members owned a piano bar in Long Branch, so he was known to go there.”

1950: Anna left Vito. She was involved in running several New York City nightclubs and it’s been speculated that she tired of life in a sleepy suburb. She wound up suing Vito for financial support and testified against him in state superior court in Freehold. This was sensational stuff.

“(Mafia wives) weren’t even supposed to talk in a supermarket, let alone on the witness stand,” Barrows said. “Eventually her testimony forced Vito to leave the mansion in Atlantic Highlands. Anna said he was making $20,000 a week from an illegal lottery in New York City, and he claimed he made $120 a week as a scrap paper dealer.”

1953: With a couple of lawsuits weighing him down, Vito auctioned off the Atlantic Highlands mansion’s furnishings and downsized by moving into a what the Asbury Park Press described as a “two-bedroom bungalow” at 68 West Highland Ave. in Atlantic Highlands.

“It was supposedly a rental,” Barrows said. “The landlord said he’s a good tenant who always paid his rent (reportedly $100 per month) on time. Keep in mind Vito was an expert at playing fast and loose with real estate.”

It’s the last place Vito Genovese would live before he was locked up in federal prison from 1959 to his death in 1969.

Postscript: Why New Jersey?

The question remains, why did a New York City crime boss decamp to the Jersey Shore?

“There’s a notion that in the culture of Italy that he grew up in, successful people had their summer villas outside the city,” Barrows said. “But also, all of (the Genovese family) crime took place in New York City, so living in New York would have made him an easy target for (New York) state prosecutors.”

What became of his three New Jersey homes?

Vito Genovese had this stone Mount Vesuvius structure built on his Middletown property to remind him of his homeland of Naples, Italy. It's still there.

The Dangler Mansion in Middletown is now Deep Cut Park. One small storage building and a remnant of the mini-Mount Vesuvius remains from the original compound.

“Dominic Caruso flipped it, and it changed hands two more times before it was donated to the (Monmouth County) parks department,” Barrows said.

The Ocean Boulevard mansion in Atlantic Highlands “has been significantly renovated,” Barrows said, and no confirmed photo of the place as it looked during Genovese’s stay has surfaced.

The Atlantic Highlands bungalow Genovese supposedly rented is still there.

To attend “Love, Death & Betrayal: The Anna & Vito Genovese Story” via Zoom, registration is required at www.middletownnjhistory.org. No registration is required for those attending in person.

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

