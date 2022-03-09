Jersey Shore summer jobs: Jenkinson's, Casino Pier, Six Flags hiring at job fairs

Some of the Jersey Shore's biggest tourism attractions have scheduled job fairs this weekend in hopes of hiring thousands of workers for the season and avoid a repeat of last season's labor shortage.

Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach in Seaside Heights and Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach will interview candidates this weekend. They join Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, which also is ramping up.

All told, the companies are trying to hire nearly 5,000 employees, including ride operators, food service workers, maintenance staff and security.

The Shore's tourism industry is trying to bounce back from the impact of COVID. Visitors last year returned to hotels, restaurants and concert venues. But operators were often left short-handed by a work force that was in high demand.

The labor market was so tight that Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that temporarily allowed 16- to 18-year-olds to work up to 50 hours a week with their parent's consent. That law expired, and the cap has returned to 40 hours a week.

The campaign to hire for the upcoming season is underway.

Among the employers:

Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at the Casino Pier Arcade.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk will host a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. March 13 at the Boardwalk Bar and Grill. For more information, text JENKSJOBS to 855-544-0779.

And Six Flags Great Adventure's employment center is open each day from 11 am. to 7 p.m. Candidates can complete a job application at sixflagsjobs.com or text FUN to 732-307-6688.

