New Jersey solar firm claims it has an electric 1,500-hp, 700-mile SUV

Triton Solar is a privately held energy solutions company based in New Jersey. Launched in 2012, the company's goal is to change how the world creates, stores, and distributes its energy. Part of that plan includes electric vehicles, and Triton has just revealed the first rendered images and details about its first ride, the eight-seat Triton Model H SUV.

If all goes according to plan, there will be two versions of the Triton SUV, the base-level Model H and the Model H Performance. Both models will have standard all-wheel drive, thanks to a four-motor system, with one for each wheel, though they will not be located fully in the wheel hub. Triton claims the base model will have 1,000 horsepower, while the high-performance version will have up to 1,500 horsepower to the wheels. No torque numbers were mentioned, but Triton says the performance SUV will be capable of running from zero mph to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

That power will be coming from Triton's proprietary battery technologies. The base model is planned to have a 150-kWh battery pack with an expected range of 500-plus miles from a single charge. The performance model will have a 200-kWh battery pack that could power the vehicle for 700-plus miles on a single charge. That'd be massively impressive, especially considering the vehicle's 7,700-pound weight. Triton says the base model will have a towing capacity of 15,400 pounds, while the performance model would bring that up to a 26,000 pounds. All Model H models will ride on a smart air suspension that goes up or down based on driving conditions. Electronically controlled vents aid cooling and aero, as well.

Inside, the renderings show a plethora of digital screens, including a unique rendering of a wavy center console and two rear displays for passengers. The Model H will supposedly have room for eight people, a storage capacity of up to 200 cubic feet, and a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty.

Although the Model H seen here does not have any solar panels, Triton hopes to integrate the technology in the future. The roof is more than 90% glass, which would allow for a 700-watt solar panel system that would handle power for things like air conditioning and other auxiliary purposes. Chairman and founder Himanshu B. Patel told Autoblog the Model H will have two-way functionality with Triton Solar's Pandora Box energy storage system, which has a built-in EV charger. That means owners could plug the Model H into the box and provide energy for the house, in the case of emergency.

The SUV was not Triton's first choice for launch. Initially, the company planned to build a sports car called F4, but market research pointed Triton toward the popular and versatile segment that includes the Cadillac Escalade and the Chevrolet Suburban. The inspiration is noticeable in the Model H's design. After the launch of the Model H, Triton still plans to show the F4 in about four months. Patel said manufacturing could be based in India as a way to lower costs.

The Model H is available for pre-order now. The base model starts at $140,000, and the performance model will start at roughly $180,000. However, Patel said those who ordered early will get the performance setup for the same price as the standard model. With a $5,000 deposit, the first 100 customers will get a Founder's Edition that will have "unique additions to the standard specifications which shall never be manufactured again." The additional $135,000 is then expected in a wire transfer within the next five business days.

Visit TritonEV for more information.

