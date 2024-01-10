New Jersey storm causes flooding, wind damage across Jersey Shore

Many Jersey Shore residents woke up to power outages and storm damage. on Wednesday,

High winds and heavy rains swept into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jersey Central Power & Light reported just over 9,312 outages in Monmouth County and 3,468 in Ocean. Atlantic City Electric reported 70 outages in southern Ocean County.

A National Weather Service advisory continued into Wednesday morning for the Jersey Shore. That advisory forecast high winds, that could reach 65 mph, and significant rain that could cause coastal flooding.

A Coastal Flood Advisory was issued at 6 a.m. Tuesday for Monmouth and Ocean counties for the high tide cycles through Wednesday morning.

Gov. Murphy declared a state of emergency: What does that mean?

The heaviest rain was expected to fall from about 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning. In all, 1 to 3 inches are expected, with up to 4 inches possible in some areas. Moderate to major river flooding is expected in northern New Jersey.

Strong, possibly damaging winds gusting to 65 mph were predicted for the Jersey Shore.

Tuesday night

11:50 p.m. Manchester is in the dark

There are “extensive power outages” in Manchester with no estimate for when electricity will be restored, according to police.

The Manchester Township Police Department asks residents to remain indoors and to stay off the roads.

11:28 p.m. Section of Route 36 closed in Middletown due to flooding

Route 36 North in Middletown is closed at Leonard Avenue due to flooding, according to police.

The Middletown Police Department asks motorists to avoid the area.

11:15 p.m. Flooding in Bay Head

Osborne Avenue is closed in Bay Head due to flooding, according to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. Avoid the area.

10:55 p.m. Wires down in South Toms River

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office reports that South Main Street from Dover Road to Mill Street, in South Toms River, is closed due to a tree and wires being down.

10:45 p.m. Electrical outages along the Shore

Power outages are reported throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties

Jersey Central Power & Light reports that 4,901 customers are without electricity in Monmouth County and 1,639 customers in Ocean County.

Atlantic City Electric, which serves southern Ocean County (including all of Long Beach Island) reports that 196 of their customers are without power.

JCP&L serves a total of 290,714 customers in Monmouth and 256,814 customers in Ocean. Therefore, the outages represented 1.69% of customers in Monmouth and less than 1% of their customers in Ocean.

Atlantic City Electric has a total of 53,507 customers in Ocean, with the outage representing less than 1% of their customers there.

10:15 p.m. Up to 2 feet of flooding possible in flood-prone areas at the Shore

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for Ocean County until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

One to two feet of water above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways is possible, according to the weather service.

At this level, widespread roadway flooding may occur in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads could become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur, the weather service said in its alert late Tuesday night.

The highest water levels are expected across the back bays later Wednesday morning into early afternoon, which will be delayed later than high tide on the oceanside Wednesday.

In Monmouth and Middlesex counties, a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday — with the same threatening conditions possible. Some partial or full road closures may be necessary, the weather service warned.

9:35 p.m. Monmouth and Ocean counties under flood warning

A flood warning is in effect for Monmouth and Ocean counties until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning includes both counties, in addition to Atlantic and Burlington counties, with 1-to-2 inches of additional rain possible over the next six hours. Rivers, creeks, streams and other flood prone areas are all at risk of being inundated.

At 9:23 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the region. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area, according to the weather service.

Between 1 and 1½ inches of rain have already fallen.

Flooding near the coast will be exacerbated by a buildup of water due to a strong onshore flow, according to the warning.

The weather service singled out Toms River, Vineland, Atlantic City, Long Branch, AsburyPark, Sandy Hook, Lakewood, Jackson, Howell, Barnegat and Pleasantville as major population centers of concern.

9:05 p.m. Flooding reported in Bay Head

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists that there is flooding on Bridge Avenue in Bay Head, from Main Avenue to Bay Avenue.

Motorists are again being warned not to drive on roads that are covered with water.

8:15 p.m. Point Pleasant Police advise residents to move vehicles to higher ground; Ocean Gate Police warn against driving on flooded roads

Point Pleasant Police are asking local residents to consider moving their motor vehicles to higher ground if they live in flood prone areas.

State of Emergency: Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency: What does that mean?

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ storm damage leads to day of clean up after rains, winds hit Shore