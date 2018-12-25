New Jersey surgery center possibly exposed thousands of patients to HIV, hepatitis, other infections originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

More than 3,000 patients of a surgery center in Bergen County, New Jersey, may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, according to the New Jersey Department of Health and the HealthPlus Surgery Center in the town of Saddle Brook.

A letter from the HealthPlus Surgery Center was sent out this month notifying patients who had a procedure there between January and September that they may have come in contact with various infections.

"An investigation by the New Jersey Department of Health revealed that during this time period, lapses in infection control in sterilization/cleaning instruments and the injection of medications may have exposed patients to bloodborne pathogens," the letter states, adding that it is important to get tested "even if you do not remember feeling sick."

"All of us at HealthPlus understand this may be upsetting," the letter continues.

HealthPlus said they would pay for all medical costs associated with testing for various infections, and added that to date, "there have not been reports of any infections or illness related to the investigation."

Most of the patients possibly exposed are from New York and New Jersey.