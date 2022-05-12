New Jersey teenager admits fatally shooting Spring Valley man in 2019

A New Jersey teenager pleaded guilty earlier this week to manslaughter in the 2019 killing of a man in Spring Valley.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said the defendant, Jayden Rodriguez, 19, of North Bergen, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, a felony, before Rockland County Court Judge Kevin F. Russo on Tuesday.

According to Walsh, Rodriguez admitted that he entered a Spring Valley apartment building on Sept. 1, 2019 and fired numerous shots at Emerson Jean-Baptiste. A second man, Haverstraw resident Paul Miller, was also charged in the case.

Spring Valley police said at the time that Jean-Baptiste was sitting on the floor in a hallway at the complex at 150 Liberty Parkway when he saw the two men coming.

Paul Modica, who was police chief at the time, said then that Jean-Baptiste got up and ran, then was shot in the back.

"Almost like an execution-style shooting," Modica said. "He wasn't shot with his hands on his head. He's sitting and he must have known they were after him as he got up. As soon as they showed up, he ran."

Responding officers found Jean-Baptiste, 20, unresponsive. He was taken to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez was 17 at the time of the shooting. He was arrested the following day by Spring Valley police with the assistance of North Bergen police.

Miller, who was 20 at the time, was also arrested and charged with murder in the case.

The weapon used was recovered several days later by Haverstraw town police while they were working on an unrelated matter.

"This guilty plea will hopefully bring closure to our victim's family and friends," Walsh said in a statement released by his office.

Authorities have not commented on a potential motive for the killing.

Damian Brown, Rodriguez's lawyer, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

Miller pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021, to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. He is set to be sentenced on May 18.

