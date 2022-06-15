New Jersey TikToker has surprise encounter with deer and newborn fawn on her own patio
A New Jersey TikToker befriended a herd of deer after various encounters in her back patio.
A New Jersey TikToker befriended a herd of deer after various encounters in her back patio.
Iggy Azalea just wore Bella Thorne's skintight "naked" bodycon dress for her birthday. The 32-year-old eats whole foods and has a vigorous workout routine.
She walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her new boyfriend, too.
In a scary moment, home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was struck in the face by the broken end of Mike Trout’s bat in the top of the ninth.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a bold message to his team Monday night as they prepare for a potential title-clinching Game 6 against the Celtics on Thursday night.
The Property Brothers star and the New Girl actress purchased the property in 2020 and gave it a top-to-bottom renovation
According to reports, Amber Heard has been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and her character,...
Little Felicity was found unconscious and “possibly missing an eye” on her family’s property earlier in June after being attacked by four 12-week-old puppies
New Mexico’s secretary of state on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to order the Republican-led commission of rural Otero County to certify primary election results after it refused to do so over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Olive's request came a day after the three-member Otero County commission, in its role as a county canvassing board, voted unanimously against certifying the results of the June 7 primary without raising specific concerns about discrepancies.
A pair of identical twins who grew up in separate countries have somehow developed similar personality traits but significantly different IQ levels, a recent study has found. In the study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, researchers from Kookmin University in Seoul and California State University compared the characteristics of a woman who grew up in South Korea to that of her sister, who was raised in the U.S. The adoptee grew up without knowledge of her siblings, until she participated in a South Korean government program that reunited family members.
The Democratic lawmaker and at least one of his two primary opponents have temporarily pulled all their ads off TV.
The Spurs' coach is watching two of his former players face off in the Finals.
Prince William and Kate Middleton won't use a live-in staff when they move to Adelaide Cottage, and will pay rent from a private account.
The Party Pieces founder arrived at the horse race in a royal-approved dress!
"Do NOT Google Jennifer Aniston's parents."View Entire Post ›
Chinese researchers found signals that could be from "extraterrestrial civilizations," according to China's Ministry of Science and Technology.
Rory McIlroy has told Charl Schwartzel that his win in last week’s opening Saudi event in Hertfordshire “meant nothing” despite the South African collecting nearly £4million.
A series of photos taken on election night 2020 inside the Trump White House captures the tension as Trump's family and his top aides track election returns and see Trump's early lead fade away. The photos, taken by a White House photographer and published exclusively in the book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," are a visual representation of the testimony of senior Trump advisers who told the House Jan. 6 committee that they did not believe Donald Trump should declare victory on election night.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company is being sued for over $1 million after his son was involved in a nasty car accident. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former governor’s son — Joesph Baena — allegedly crashed into another driver on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles causing injury to the other driver. The person filed a […]
Ed Harris says the awesome "Top Gun: Maverick" jet flyover scene (highlighted in the trailer) blew the roof off the guard station. He didn't move.
Canon is growing to be just like his dad.