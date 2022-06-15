New Jersey TikToker has surprise encounter with deer and newborn fawn on her own patio

NextShark

A pair of identical twins who grew up in separate countries have somehow developed similar personality traits but significantly different IQ levels, a recent study has found. In the study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, researchers from Kookmin University in Seoul and California State University compared the characteristics of a woman who grew up in South Korea to that of her sister, who was raised in the U.S. The adoptee grew up without knowledge of her siblings, until she participated in a South Korean government program that reunited family members.