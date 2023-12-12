New Jersey a top destination for holiday vacations, unless you love snow

Looking to take a great holiday vacation? Well, you're in the right state.

According to a study by gambling.com, New Jersey is the fifth best place to take a holiday vacation.

Where are the best places for holiday vacations?

New Jersey scored an average of 69.9 on the perfect holiday vacation, finishing behind only Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

The states were rated on accommodation availability and affordability, snow likelihood, winter and holiday markets and shopping malls/centers.

More: Buy a house for $1,800 in New Jersey? Why not? They're beautiful and edible.

Favorite stories of 2023: Shore resort hidden in the woods, domestic workers fight abuse

New Jersey scored lowest in snow likelihood with a 38.7. Every other state in the top five scored at least a 71.4 on that scale. This would impact your ability to do things like ski or skate, but if that’s not your kind of vacation, it won’t impact you.

New Jersey had the best score on the list in both winter market score (95.9) and shopping score, where it received a perfect 100.

What states are the worst for holiday vacations?

While New Jersey was near the top of the list, five states you might want to avoid during the holidays are Nevada, New Mexico, Alaska, Idaho and South Dakota.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ shopping makes Garden State a top winter vacation destination