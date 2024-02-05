New Jersey town to install cameras in all its entrances and exits to solve car theft

To crack down on car thefts, Secaucus will install security cameras at every exit and entrance to its Hudson County town.

The Town Council said the initiative should deter and solve crimes in a town where car theft has been on the rise.

“Despite the fact that our town has one of the lowest levels of crime in Hudson County, we are continually looking for ways to enhance public safety," said mayor Michael Gonnelli.

The cameras come with license plate reading capabilities, and only the Secaucus Police Department will have access to the security footage, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

“I can assure town residents the cameras will not be utilized to monitor their travels, rather they will be used to assist the police department in its fight to suppress the ongoing auto-theft problem plaguing New Jersey communities," Miller said in a statement.

Deterrence tactics is a main element behind this safety plan to prevent stolen cars, which are typically used to commit other crimes. The township expects that if someone is planning to steal a car, they won't go to Secaucus to do so.

The public safety plan will cost around $500,000. As the township is now starting the purchasing process, there is no date for when the system will be installed and running, the town said.

