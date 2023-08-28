Jersey Tree Map reveals island's green canopy

A new online tool that shows the locations and heights of more than 650,000 trees in Jersey has been launched by the government.

The Jersey Tree Map allows users to explore the island's green canopy and learn about its benefits.

The map was created using aerial photographs and a LIDAR laser mapping survey taken in 2021.

Users can zoom in to see individual trees or get an estimate of the overall tree coverage in different areas.

The map, which covers trees more than 9ft (3m) tall, features other free map layers, such as recycling centres, school catchment areas and speed limits.

Minister for the Environment Deputy Jonathan Renouf said the map was a positive way to showcase Jersey's "rich natural history" and its environmental future.

He added: "The Jersey Tree Map provides a benchmark against which we can measure how well we continue to protect and enhance Jersey's natural heritage."

The government said the map was more accurate for single trees in open spaces than for groups of trees or woodland, and that some manmade objects or larger shrubs might be incorrectly shown as trees.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.