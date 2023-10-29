Jersey Trees for Life charity gets grant for tool maintenance costs

The grant will help the charity maintain its environmental projects, such as the Alder Collection

An environmental charity has been given a grant to cover its tool maintenance costs for the coming year.

Jersey Trees for Life (JTFL) said it was "delighted" with the £4,000 grant from Jersey Freemasons, which it said would "make a real difference".

It said the funds would cover the cost of maintaining and repairing its strimmers, chainsaws and other tools.

JTFL manages projects, including the Val de la Mare Arboretum in St Peter and the Alder Collection in St Brelade.

Alex Morel, JTFL's CEO said: "Without these indispensable pieces of kit, we would struggle to carry out even the most basic tree care and maintenance."

Jersey Freemasons said the grant demonstrated its commitment to supporting a diverse range of worthy causes in the island.

