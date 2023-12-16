New Jersey Turnpike expansion hits another snag as Princeton formally opposes it

The Princeton Borough Council and mayor voted this week to oppose New Jersey Turnpike Authority plans that would widen a portion of I-95, citing environmental and traffic congestion concerns.

This is part of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority's multi-billion dollar plan for expansion and improvements across New Jersey, including the Newark Bay - Hudson County Extension Improvements Program.

Under the Newark Bay - Hudson County Extension Improvements Program, NJTA plans to repair or replace deteriorating bridges, reconfigured entrance and exit ramps, and improve roadway conditions.

Princeton joins a growing chorus of dissenters on expansion of the turnpike.

In October, NJTA shared plans for a highway widening project in Hudson County that it hopes will reduce congestion, improve safety and support growth in the region, according to NorthJersey.com.

John Reichman, of the nonprofit EmpowerNJ, which is opposed to the project, said the agency should consider alternatives, like rehabilitating the existing structure and investing in public transportation projects.

In Princeton, the borough's environmental commission, planning and zoning boards disapproved of the I-95 changes in their region because studies have shown that highway widening can worsen congestion and increase traffic volume, leading to environmental pollution, according to Patch.com.

A written statement to the council from the environmental commission stated that the expansion of the turnpike will see a surge in traffic, that “will exacerbate roadway pollution, including air pollution from gas powered vehicles that emit harmful pollutants and greenhouse gases."

“The data pretty clearly show that in general, widening roads does not decrease traffic, it just brings more cars,” Councilwoman Eve Niedergang told patch.com.

