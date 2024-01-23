Jersey uniform shop says policy has 'destroyed' business

The government says the new policy is aimed at "reducing costs" for families

A 14 year-old school uniform shop said its business has been "destroyed" by a new government policy designed to make uniforms more affordable.

The new rules will limit the number of compulsory branded uniform items at government schools to five per child.

Jersey uniform suppliers JSSK said this would mean a 20% cut in its turnover and it would be forced to close in May.

The government said it would be almost three years before the new policy comes fully into effect.

The change comes following a report published in April 2023 in which the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) recommended trying to balance the benefits of having school uniforms, against reducing costs for parents.

The results found in some schools, branded or compulsory items made up to 40% of the uniform.

Last year, the Minister for Children and Education Inna Gardiner said the move was to "help parents and carers with reducing costs where possible".

Paula Shield, who runs JSSK with her husband Chris, said while they accept parents may struggle with school costs, "other initiatives should have been explored".

She said: "The new policy limits and reduces what we are allowed to sell, and we have to absorb all losses incurred when items become obsolete.

"Our business, as a result, has been devalued and we face a substantial loss."

A government spokesperson said: "We are aware of JSSK notifying its customers of closure.

"Affected schools will seek alternative supplier(s) and will be in direct contact with parents.

"Changes to the government's policy concerning school uniforms will only come into effect in more than two-and-a-half years' time."

Almost a quarter of government non-fee paying schools will be unaffected by the new policy, as they already have less than five branded compulsory items, it added.

