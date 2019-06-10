New Jersey unveils energy plan to make state 100% clean by 2050

FILE PHOTO - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks after taking the oath of office in Trenton, New Jersey

(Reuters) - New Jersey released a draft energy plan on Monday that provides an initial blueprint for the total conversion of the state's energy profile to 100 percent clean energy by 2050:





The plan, called Draft 2019 Energy Master Plan, advances New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) said in a release.

The plan defines clean energy as carbon-neutral electric generation and maximum electrification of the transportation and building sectors to meet or exceed greenhouse emissions reductions of 80 percent relative to 2006 levels by 2050.

The BPU said the plan would create a significant number of jobs and economic benefits for the state, in addition to widespread environmental benefits.

The plan includes electric vehicles, more renewable sources of power, energy efficiency and modernization of the electric grid.

The BPU, which is overseeing the program, said comments on the draft plan are due by Sept. 16.





(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)