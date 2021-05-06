New Jersey unwanted rescue dog becomes police department's first K-9 in decades

Frank Miles
·1 min read

A Belgian Malinois named Arrow went from a New Jersey animal shelter to becoming a Pennsylvania police department’s first K-9 since the 1960s, thanks to the patience and vision of just the right humans.

CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF PITTMAN SAYS THREATS TO CONGRESS MEMBERS UP BY 93.5% IN FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2021

Deb Bucci, an animal attendant at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, knew there was something special about Arrow, who lived in the shelter for eight months, the Burlington County Times reported.

"Their brains, especially in the Malinois, are continuous, and when they are locked in the kennel they go crazy," Bucci told the newspaper.

A Facebook post led her to Angela Connor, the co-founder and chief financial officer of the Rescue 22 Foundation, which trains dogs to help disabled veterans.

"I knew that was very unlikely that Arrow would be a fit for a service dog," Connor told the Times. "I came in and evaluated Arrow and decided that a lot of the behavior that most people would find challenging was actually exactly the behavior we're looking for to develop into police work."

With just the right training, Arrow was ready for his shot.

Lower Southampton Township Patrolman Kyle Heasley last fall partnered with Arrow, now trained as both a patrol dog and drug scent dog, according to the report.

"Everybody in the community is very supportive and very happy that we now have a police dog," Heasley told the newpaper. "The department's happy, so are all the fellow officers. He's been a great addition to the department."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heasley even lives with his new best bud.

"He is just like a family dog when we go home. He knows when to turn it off. He knows when we go to work," Heasley told the newspaper.

Recommended Stories

  • Devoted Kindergarten Teacher Works with Her Dog 'Professor Ginger' to Make Virtual Learning Fun

    Jessie Bekkedahl makes video lessons about words, shapes, and letters with her dog "Professor Ginger" for her kindergarten students in Riverside, California

  • Bear Rescued from Narrow Cage at Bile Farm: He 'Can Live Out the Rest of His Life in Peace'

    World Animal Protection rescued the Asiatic black bear from an illegal bile farm in Vietnam, where he was found "in a narrow, steel cage," which made it hard for him to move around freely

  • Dog trainer reveals what not to say to your family pet

    What to say instead of "good girl."

  • Boy battling rare illness named 'Chief for a Day' in New Jersey

    A 13-year-old boy battling a rare illness was honored as "Chief for a Day" in New Jersey Thursday, courtesy the Fair Lawn Police Department.

  • Dog Abandoned in Trash Bag Makes Stunning Recovery: 'She Was Literally Just Skin and Bones'

    A Good Samaritan brought Cora the dog to the Veterinary Emergency Group hospital in Tampa, Florida, after finding the canine abandoned in a tied-up trash bag

  • Budweiser’s holiday cans celebrate the best buds of all

    We’re just a few days into May, and already it’s time to talk about the holiday season: Budweiser has announced that Man’s Best Friend will be featured on its 2021 holiday cans, and the company is holding an open casting call for really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking dogs. And, yet again, the beer industry is not allowing Man’s Supreme Overlord—cats—to compete in its hot pet competition.

  • Jill Biden Just Gave the 2021 National Teacher of the Year Winner an Incredible Surprise

    This is so sweet.

  • Woman hatches duckling from grocery store eggs

    A woman hatched a duckling from an egg she bought at the grocery store and now plans to raise it. The post Woman hatches duckling from grocery store eggs appeared first on In The Know.

  • China mystery animal box craze causes outrage

    The "blind box" craze sees people order a box containing a mystery animal that is sent in the post.

  • You Can Get Your Dog a Pair of Mini Crocs to Take the Cuteness Up a Few Levels

    Just imagine the photos to come.

  • The Abduction of Milly Dowler, review: a poignant but misjudged look at a truly awful crime

    The latest Channel 5 documentary to revisit a truly awful crime, The Abduction of Milly Dowler took us back to 2002. Thirteen-year-old Milly disappeared on her walk home from the station after leaving school for the day. The documentary camera crew travelled along the same road, where today’s schoolgirls were making the same journey. It was a detail that brought home how randomly Milly was chosen, along with the fact that she usually walked home with her best friend, Hannah, but that particular day Hannah stayed late to take part in a sporting event. Documentaries like this one serve various purposes. They are an act of remembrance for a life lost – the film included pictures and video footage of a smiling Milly – and a lament. The contributions from a grown up Hannah were especially poignant. A detective recalled Milly’s friends attending the trial of her killer, nine years after the abduction; he was struck by the fact that these girls were now young women embarking on their adult lives. True-crime films also show the inner workings – and failings – of police investigations. Surrey Police were criticised for their failure to catch Levi Bellfield, and he went on to carry out other murders and attacks on women. But the difficulty of the operation was clear from this film, as was the work that went into it. The detectives involved clearly cared deeply about getting justice for Milly’s family. Her parents did not contribute to the programme. Archive footage of their public appeals was heart-rending. But there is the danger of packaging crimes as entertainment, and this one strayed into tackiness. Thumping, dramatic music. A voice-over declaring that Milly’s disappearance was “a crime that shocked the nation” and that she “vanished from the face of the Earth without a trace”. The decision to project some quotes about the News of the World onto the screen as tabloid headlines was misjudged, particularly as that newspaper’s appalling role in hacking Milly’s voicemail – giving her poor parents a glimmer of hope that she was still alive – played a central role in the story.

  • Pet owner slams neighbor over their ‘ridiculous’ financial request: ‘Don’t pay them anything’

    Now the whole neighborhood is in disarray.

  • Flock of giant California condors trashes woman's home

    Giant California condors are rare — but not at Cinda Mickols’ home. About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in the city of Tehachapi and made quite a mess. Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began posting photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates' $1.8 Billion Split: What Led to the Couple’s Divorce

    According to Melinda Gates' divorce petition filed in King County, Washington, she and Bill have a mutual separation contract.

  • Why Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Break Up? The Reason Is Sad

    If you're still not over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's 2020 SAG Awards interaction, then you're going to flip when you hear what's going on with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Not long after J Lo announced her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez after four years together, rumors emerged claiming Jennifer was hanging out with her ex Ben nearly 17 years after calling off their own engagement.

  • Jill Biden visits Utah school as US moves toward reopening

    First lady Jill Biden spoke at a Salt Lake City school Wednesday as the U.S. makes uneven progress toward reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, a teacher herself, visited Glendale Middle School, which has a diverse student body and returned to in-person instruction a few months ago. Biden visited with a few students and later spoke to a group of teachers in an auditorium where she thanked them for their work during the pandemic.

  • Here are some photo edits of Jags’ 2021 rookie class prospects in their new uniforms

    the Jags took nine picks in the draft last week an fans have seen a preview of what most of them will look like in black and teal.

  • Opinion: A bear walked into a news conference. That should not have happened

    The last thing John Cox should have done was drag a bear along with him to a press event.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Ekes Out Record, Nasdaq Retreats Again

    Energy and materials stocks led the way Wednesday as good (albeit not great) economic data was enough to push the Dow to new highs.

  • US awards huge shelter contracts amid child migrant increase

    Confronted with a stream of unaccompanied children crossing the border from Mexico, the U.S. government has awarded shelter-construction and management contracts to private companies that critics say may not be equipped to adequately care for the minors. The new shelters are needed as the government finds itself with more than 22,000 children in government custody and insufficient workers to help release them to family members. In its haste to provide new facilities, the Department of Health and Human Services awarded the largest contracts — worth more than $2 billion — to two companies and a nonprofit without a bidding process and has exempted providers from the staffing requirements that state-licensed child facilities must meet, according to HHS and federal spending records.