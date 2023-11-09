Jersey veteran camps out to raise money for poppy appeal

Liza Thomas has slept in the garden of a care home for five nights to raise money for the poppy appeal

A Jersey veteran has raised money for the poppy appeal by sleeping in a tent for five nights.

Liza Thomas, 47, camped in the garden of her work, L'Hermitage Care Home, to help residents with their fundraising for the Royal British Legion.

Whilst Ms Thomas was outdoor camping, the residents raised money by selling poppies inside the care home.

So far, Ms Thomas and the residents have raised more than £1,000 for the armed forces charity.

"I've got a bit wet and cold at times but overall it's been fine and I've had a lot of support from people," she said.

'A real family'

Ms Thomas served with the Royal Corps of Transport and the Royal Logistic Corps from 1991 until 1999 and then she joined the Territorial Army from 2015 until 2019.

She said the support from the Royal British Legion had been important for her after she left.

"Over the years I've needed help with accommodation, courses, and at times cost of living issues.

"They've been absolutely fantastic, they've always been there for me and it feels like a real family."

Jean Moignard was one of the residents selling the poppies in the care home

Resident 89-year-old Jean Moignard, who helped run the poppy shop in L'Hermitage Care Home, said the appeal meant a lot to her family.

"My dad was in the Army and won a medal in World War One.

"I started selling poppies over 40 years ago and we started with going door-to-door before we started doing it at the Co-op."

Ms Thomas ended the sleep out on Thursday.

