New Jersey waitress abducted, assaulted after chasing 5 people who ran out on $70 bill

Peter Aitken
·1 min read

New Jersey police have asked for information about five individuals who kidnapped and assaulted a waitress after she chased them down for skipping out on a $70 check.

Washington Township Police reported that the waitress, a 20-year-old who works at the Nifty Fifty’s diner, ran out chasing the group around 11:15 p.m.

The waitress tried to stop them, but the group instead pulled her into a white Dodge Durango and drove off.

"They pulled her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle," Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik told WPVI. "The vehicle headed north on Route 42, made a U-turn and was heading south towards Monroe Township, and pushed her out of the vehicle."

The waitress, who remains unnamed, ran back to the diner and called the police. She suffered bruises and a possible concussion.

Security footage showed one individual fleeing the vehicle before the group drove away.

Police have urged restaurant employees to mark down the license plate of any customers who try to dine and dash instead of trying to confront them.

"Do not chase after accused suspects and confront them yourselves," Gurcsik said.

Police ask anyone who has information that may help in the investigation call 856-589-0330 ext. 1160 or email tips to mdlongfellow@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.

