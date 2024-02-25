Jersey Water plans more refill stations

Jersey Water has revealed plans to install two new water fountains on the island every year.

The utilities company has applied for permission to install a bottle refill station in St Aubin, with an aim to request another in St John's village.

Jersey Water said the application was part of an ongoing plan "to reduce the use of single-use plastics".

Another refill station is already in place in St Helier and there are four at Jersey Airport.

The company said since the end of August there had been more than 85,000 refills at the airport stations.

Chief executive Helier Smith said: "Our longer-term plan is to install a minimum of two public refill stations every year in high footfall locations across the Island, giving the community greater access to free water and a sustainable solution to single-use plastics.

"While we would love to commit to more, we consider this a realistic target to balance the resourcing required to install and maintain these stations with our other operational and financial commitments."

