New Jersey weather will go from freezing temps this week to ... balmy next week

The weather will take another stunning turn next week.

Parts of the U.S. will be going from freezing cold days to temperatures warm enough for people to wear shorts.

While 75% of the U.S. is submerged in a deep freeze this week with states like New Jersey seeing temperatures below 15 degrees, temperatures in those states a week later are expected to be in the 50s and even high 60s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center.

The current freezing temperatures are due to cold arctic air that has been stuck in the continental U.S. this week. That's going away, opening the path for warmer air to settle in.

“Next week, the reason why it’s getting warmer is because that colder air is escaping back to the north, which is allowing more of that tropical air mass from the Gulf of Mexico to start to infiltrate northward,” said Michael Priante, WeatherWorks lead meteorologist.

And the above-average temperatures are going to be pervasive. In fact, about 90% of the country is expected to see normal to above-normal temperatures by the middle of next week, AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok told USA TODAY.

Next week's temperature outlook shows that warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for the entire continental U.S.

How hot is it going to be next week?

In New Jersey, temperatures should reach the high 50s by next weekend. Georgia, which saw a low of 12 this week, might experience temperatures in the high 60s, low 70s, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Here’s how much warmer it will get in some states by next weekend, compared to the coldest temperatures they registered on Jan. 17.

New Jersey – from 13 F to 56 F

Pennsylvania – from 11 F to 45 F

Ohio – from 6 F to 53 F

Illinois – from 5 F to 51 F

Virginia – from 14 F to 67 F

Minnesota – from 1 F to 40 F

Georgia – from 12 F to 68 F

New York – from 13 F to 44 F

NJ snow forecast: Rough seas this weekend; snow, sleet, coastal flooding possible

Global warming or the January thaw?

“Atmosphere is very chaotic in nature,” said Priante, as he explained that right now there is no evidence that correlates this type of sharp weather change to global warming.

Significant, sudden weather changes are normal, he said. But how often these drastic temperatures changes are happening might be correlated to climate change.

“It’s not like we haven’t seen this stuff before in the past,” he said. “But it seems like now, it’s happening a little bit more often.”

Climatologists agree that from mid- to late January, an annual thawing process takes place in the northeastern U.S. According to the Farmer's Almanac, during the January thaw, temperatures rise an average of 10 degrees higher than the previous week.

Though the phenomena was dubbed as a thaw, the January thaw doesn’t necessarily melt away snow and ice during its stay. But next week, ice, for sure, will melt in many places.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Freezing temps to meet a very warm thaw next week