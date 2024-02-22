New Jersey weather: Rain starts off the weekend at the Shore, but there's sunshine ahead

Rain returns to start off the weekend, but the sun is on its way.

A low-pressure system is passing through the region bringing light, steady rain to the Jersey Shore from Thursday night until early Friday afternoon, forecasts the National Weather Service, Mount Holly. Less than an inch of rain is expected.

Skies should clear out by Saturday, allowing for a sunny remainder of the weekend.

Weekend temperatures will go up and down like a roller coaster. Colder temps in the low 20s are forecast for Friday and Saturday nights. Temperatures will then moderate on Sunday before the week restart on Monday with higher temps in the 50s.

Asbury Park and Monmouth County weekend forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday night: Cloudy with a chance of rain, mainly after 7 p.m. The low should be around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible.

Friday: Cloudy with rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m. The high should be near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 38.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Toms River and Ocean County weekend forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday night: A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a 10th and a quarter of an inch possible.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Weather in New Jersey: Rainy, sunny and chilly