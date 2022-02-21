New Jersey woman, 26, likely to be billed for Sunday rescue, says Fish and Game

Feb. 21—The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will likely bill a 26-year-old New Jersey woman who needed to be rescued from the Liberty Spring Trail in Lincoln on Sunday.

About 4:30 p.m., the department was notified of a hiker in distress on the trail. A hiking companion called 911 for help, according to a news release.

A conservation officer and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team members met the hiker, Aleeza Shaikh, 26, from Jersey City, about 5:56 p.m. approximately a mile from the trailhead.

A group of hikers had come across Shaikh lying in the trail and assisted in getting her moving again, according to the news release.

"Aleeza was able to hike the rest of the way down the trail with minor assistance, accompanied by a small rescue party," the news release reads.

The group made it to the Liberty Springs parking lot by 7 p.m.

The hikers were only planning a day trip and did not have the equipment needed to spend the night, according to the news release. Fish and Game expects to send a bill to the hikers for the preventable rescue, according to the news release.

The department says many people underestimate the time required to complete a mountain hike in snowy and icy conditions.

Visit hikesafe.com for more information on safe hiking.