New Jersey woman charged with manslaughter in fatal car crash in Ramapo

RAMAPO - A New Jersey woman was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in connection with a fatal car crash in January.

According to Ramapo town police, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Police said Sherlyne Bazile, 41, of Mahwah, N.J., was driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Route 59 when she entered the Airmont Road intersection, crossed into the westbound lane of traffic on Route 59 and struck a 2021 Hyundai Sonata driven by an 85-year-old man from Montebello.

Both the Rogue and the Sonata then struck a tow truck driven by a 58-year-old resident of Airmont, which was also in the westbound lane.

All three drivers were taken to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. Police said the 85-year-old man, who they did not identify, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Housing growth: New skyline rises in New Rochelle with apartment building boom; gentrification fears remain

Owners retiring: Hoyer's, famed ice cream stand in north Rockland, has closed

Alleged theft: Mamaroneck Library says it needs $1.4 million loan to stay open

On Wednesday, Bazile was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, and third-degree assault and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Bazile was arraigned by Village of Airmont Associate Justice Alan Straus and released without bail, pending a future court appearance.

The name of Bazile's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ramapo fatal car crash results in a manslaughter charge