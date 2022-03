People

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is the latest actress to don the Catwoman suit. Julie Newmar played the very first Catwoman on the 1960s series Batman alongside Adam West as the titular character. "I'm realizing that through all the shows I've done — the television, film and stage — all the mediums I've worked in, Catwoman's costume was the one that allowed me to tell the story through my body," Newmar previously told Bring Me the News.