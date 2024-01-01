These are New Jerseyans' most popular New Year's resolutions

It's a new year, a time for new and hopeful beginnings when people make resolutions to better themselves in the next 12 months.

According to PlayStar, an online casino licensed in New Jersey, 64% of Americans plan to have a New Year’s resolution next year, which is down from 71% the year before.

The data comes from a survey conducted by PlayStar that analyzed findings from more than 2,000 American adults.

The survey broke down the results by state.

61%, of New Jersey residents making resolutions say they want to "go to the gym in order to get either fitter or stronger." That was also the most common resolution in New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware. It's also the most popular resolution in the United States.

However, 27% of New Jerseyans said they gave up on their New Year’s resolutions after just one week in January 2023. That put New Jersey in the top 10 states most likely to fold.

About a quarter of New Jersey residents, 27%, they won’t make any resolutions for 2024. Only 49% of New Jersey residents are planning on a resolution, one of the lowest figures of all states. Hawaii residents are the most likely to have a New Year’s resolution in 2024.

But of these New Jersey folks who make resolutions, they will make an average of 1.8 resolutions for 2024, putting them in the top 10 states of promises.

A recent YouGov survery found the most common resolution among Americans this year is saving more money, with 23% setting that goal.

Around one in five U.S. adults is resolving to start doing one of the following in 2024: be happy (22%), exercise more (21%), improve their physical health (21%), eat healthier (20%), improve mental health (19%) or lose weight (19%).

Fewer adults are resolving to move (7%), pursue a new hobby (8%), or get a new job (9%).

The YouGov survey found among Americans making New Year’s resolutions, 36% think it’s very likely they’ll keep their resolution through 2024.

Another 53% think it’s somewhat likely. Reelatively few say it’s not very likely (6%) or not likely at all (1%) .

Men (40%) are more likely than women (31%) to say it’s very likely they will keep their resolutions.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: These are New Jerseyans' most popular New Year's resolutions