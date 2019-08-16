New Jersey's Teterboro Airport was travel hub of Jeffrey Epstein's sex traffic ring

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – Jeffrey Epstein’s globe-trotting life of luxury and alleged sex trafficking traveled through an unlikely hub: Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. From his mansion in Manhattan to his ranch in New Mexico and his island in the Caribbean, Epstein allegedly used his fleet of private jets to deliver dozens of sex slaves – some as young as 14 – to celebrities, royals and famous politicians, according to statements made in criminal and civil court filings since 2008, some of which were first released to the public last week.

The heart of Epstein’s global transportation network was a corporate airport carved from a New Jersey swamp. His planes, which ranged from a Cessna to a Gulf Stream jet to a Boeing 727, recorded at least 730 flights to and from Teterboro between 1995 and 2013, according to flight logs contained in documents unsealed last week by a federal court in a lawsuit brought by one of Epstein's alleged victims against one of his close associates.

This represents roughly a third of all of Epstein's flights, more than any other airport recorded in the logs.

Epstein was arrested July 6 at Teterboro Airport after flying from Paris. He was charged with two counts of sex trafficking. In the indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, said Epstein and his employees operated a sex trafficking network that transported dozens of girls between his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and Manhattan.

Epstein will never see trial.

He was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Aug. 11. Two days later, U.S. Attorney General William Barr pledged to continue the investigation into Epstein’s trafficking network and possible co-conspirators.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” Barr said at a news conference.

If that investigation moves forward, flight logs from Epstein’s planes may prove to be an essential piece of evidence. The logs are voluminous, spanning thousands of flights between 1995 and 2013.

The logs were kept by David Rodgers, just one of at least six pilots employed by Epstein at various times, court documents show.

The other pilots included Lawrence Visoski, Bill Hammond, Pete Rathgeb, Gary Roxburgh and Bill Murphy, according to a statement of facts filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her 2015 lawsuit against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. In that suit, Giuffre alleges Epstein lent her out as a minor for sex with his friends.

Logs from the other pilots have not surfaced in court records. Rodgers and Visoski were subpoenaed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan shortly after Epstein's arrest in July, The New York Times reported, and both pilots have cooperated with the investigation.

Attempts to reach Rodgers for comment were unsuccessful.

Epstein and his associates also allegedly booked some of his sex trafficking victims on commercial flights, according to statements in court documents.

The logs, all 106 pages of which are written in Rodgers’ blocky handwriting, mirror the ups and downs of Epstein’s professional and personal life. According to statements made in state and federal court documents, they also show the names and initials of Epstein’s victims, and of the people he allegedly employed to help operate his sex trafficking network.

The logs record 322 flights between Teterboro and Palm Beach, the site of Epstein’s waterfront mansion. This is where Epstein recruited dozens of girls to provide him and his associates with massages and sex, according to claims made in documents from a local police investigation that were recently unsealed in federal court.

Rodgers flew Epstein’s planes an additional 112 times between Teterboro and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a 78-acre island with a mansion and two swimming pools, the flight logs show. It was there on a beach in 2001 that Johanna Sjoberg and Virginia Roberts performed massages and sex with Epstein, according to a court deposition by Sjoberg, who was 21 at the time.

Roberts was 17. She flew to and from Teterboro on Epstein’s jet eight times starting when she was 16, according to the logs. In the Caribbean, workers at the airport in St. Thomas were disgusted to see Epstein, by then a man in his late 40s, flying with so many underage girls, according to interviews published by Vanity Fair magazine.