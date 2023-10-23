Jerusalem sees drop in tourism
The war between Israel and Hamas is taking an economic toll on people whose livelihoods are dependent on doing business in what's known as the Old City of East Jerusalem.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
Under the Digital Services Act, the European Commission has asked Meta and TikTok for information about how they’ve handled misinformation regarding the Isreal-Hamas crisis.
Meta and TikTok have each been sent formal requests for information by the European Union under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission said today. In recent days, EU regulators has expressed concern about illegal content and disinformation circulating on social media platforms following attacks in the Middle East and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Last week the Commission took the same formal step of asking X (formerly Twitter) to submit info on how it's complying with requirements set out in the DSA -- after publicly warning Elon Musk's platform about its legal obligations to diligently respond to reports of illegal content and mitigate risks related to disinformation.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
Pleading for restraint over revenge, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is asking Alphabet to be "very vigilant" when it comes to Israel-Hamas-related content posted on YouTube.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
The International Monetary Fund warned of downside risks to economic growth, including the conflict in the Middle East, a slowdown in China, and climate change.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
