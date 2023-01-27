Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence

ISABEL DEBRE
·6 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting.

After a limited exchange of Palestinian rockets and Israeli airstrikes on Gaza overnight, residents of Jerusalem were on edge Friday morning as they waited to see what comes next.

Israel’s defense minister instructed the military to prepare for new strikes in the Gaza Strip “if necessary.”

The bombardments followed an Israeli raid in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, which turned into a gun battle that killed at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman.

The raid sparked clashes elsewhere during which Israeli forces killed a 22-year-old in al-Ram, a Palestinian town north of Jerusalem. At the funeral in al-Ram, crowds of Palestinians carried the young man's body aloft and waved the flags of both Fatah, the party that controls the Palestinian Authority, and militant Hamas, angrily chanting for revenge. Two other Palestinians were killed in fighting the previous day.

The escalation in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict created an early test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government, which came to office as tensions with the Palestinians soared and has vowed to take a hard line.

The raid also prompted the Palestinian Authority to halt security coordination with Israel and drew “deep concern” from the State Department just days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to visit the region.

So far, the hostilities have followed a familiar pattern that allows both sides to respond without forcing the other side into a major escalation. Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza toward the south of Israel. Israel retaliated with nonlethal airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza, such as training camps and an underground rocket manufacturing site.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed the military dealt a “tough blow” to Palestinian militants in Gaza and said the army was preparing to strike “high-quality targets ... until peace is restored to the citizens of Israel.”

An uneasy calm prevailed around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, revered by Jews as Temple Mount. Tensions at the volatile Jerusalem holy site has triggered violence in the past, including a bloody Gaza war in 2021. The site is considered both the third-most sacred site in Islam, as well as the site of an ancient Jewish temple that is the holiest place in Judaism.

Israeli police were out in force at entrances to the limestone alleys that lead to the sacred compound, apparently bracing for violence as they searched Palestinian passers-by before weekly noon prayers.

Fadi, a 41-year-old shopkeeper near Al-Aqsa, said he felt the outbreak of violence had frightened residents and subdued the usual Friday morning shopping frenzy. He declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals.

“The Old City is empty because of all the problems,” he said. “We're just trying to work and this happens. It's like we're trapped in every way.” The night before, scuffles erupted between young religious Jews and Palestinians at restaurants and shops in the area.

Tensions have soared since Israel stepped up raids in the West Bank last spring, following a series of Palestinian attacks.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, making 2022 the deadliest in those territories since 2004, according to leading Israeli rights group B’Tselem. The same year, 30 people were killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

So far this year, 30 Palestinians have been killed, according to a count by The Associated Press.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations also have been killed. So far this year, nearly half of the Palestinians killed by Israeli troops or civilians have been claimed as members by three militant groups.

Gulf Arab nations offered harsh criticism over the military raid. Anwar Gargash, a senior diplomat in the United Arab Emirates, warned Friday that “the Israeli escalation in Jenin is dangerous and disturbing and undermines international efforts to advance the priority of the peace agenda.” The UAE recognized Israel in 2020 along with Bahrain, which has remained silent on the surge in violence.

At the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City, young Palestinians milled around as usual and women hawked raisins from their fields. News of the nine killed in Jenin and the overnight rockets blared from phones and radios.

Ibrahim Salameh, a 21-year-old smoking on the steps of Damascus Gate, said he had never been so scared. On Wednesday, he said, his teenage neighbor was killed as police entered the Shuafat refugee camp to demolish an attacker's home.

“Every day there's more and more fear, more tension,” he said. “Somehow I'm living with this idea that at any moment I could be shot dead.”

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and several smaller skirmishes since the militant group seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

In the West Bank, Fatah announced a general strike and most shops were closed in Palestinian cities. The PA declared Thursday that it would halt the ties that its security forces maintain with Israel in a shared effort to contain Islamic militants. Previous threats have been short-lived, in part because of the benefits the authority enjoys from the relationship, and also due to U.S. and Israeli pressure.

The PA has limited control over scattered enclaves in the West Bank, and almost none over militant strongholds like the Jenin camp.

Jenin, a city in the north of the West Bank, was an important a militant stronghold during the 2000-2005 intifada. Over the last year, it again emerged as a stronghold of Palestinian militancy and epicenter of Israeli military operations. Several of the Palestinians who killed Israelis in attacks last spring were from the Jenin region in the northern West Bank.

Israel says its raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart attacks. The Palestinians say they further entrench Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of the West Bank, which Israel captured along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim those territories for their hoped-for state.

Israel has established dozens of settlements in the West Bank that now house 500,000 people. The Palestinians and much of the international community view settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace, even as talks to end the conflict have been moribund for over a decade.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel hits Gaza as conflict flares after West Bank clashes

    JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli jets struck Gaza overnight on Friday in retaliation for two rockets fired by Palestinian militants, further escalating tensions after one of the worst days of violence in the occupied West Bank in years. The rockets fired from Gaza overnight set off alarms in Israeli communities near the border with the southern coastal strip controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas but there were no reports of casualties. The cross-border fire came after an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank on Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians, including militant gunmen and at least two civilians, the highest single-day death toll in years.

  • Palestinian workers strike as UN agency squeeze hits salaries

    Schools, clinics and some municipal services in the West Bank were closed on Wednesday as workers went on strike for a third day amid an escalating funding squeeze on the United Nations agency that pays their wages. Around 3,700 workers in the West Bank joined the strike, demanding an across-the-board pay increase of 200 Jordanian dinars ($281.81) a month from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). "The strike will go on until UNWRA accepts our demands," said Jamal Abdullah, head of the union representing workers paid by the agency in the West Bank.

  • Tempur Sealy's Relative Performance & Potential Mattress Firm Acquisition Prompt 28% Price Target Boost By This Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $35 to $45. While industry trends remain negative, the analyst is starting to see evidence demand is stabilizing and Tempur-Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis versus its peers. 2022 U.S. bedding units likely ended down 15% - 20% y/y, flushing out the 2-year COVID bump in the analyst's opinion and bringing consumption back

  • Mobileye Registers 59% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Volume Ramp Up; Margins Expand On Pricing Action

    Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 59% year-on-year to $565.00 million, beating the consensus of $535.82 million. EyeQ SoC-related revenue grew 48% in the quarter due to volume and ASP growth. The Average System Price was $56.2 in Q4, up from $48.3 in the prior year, driven primarily by an increased mix of advanced products. Gross margin expanded by 984 bps, while adjusted gross margin decreased by 339 bps to 74%. Adjusted operating margin expanded

  • UK dismisses economic 'gloom', eyes Brexit boost

    Britain's finance minister will dismiss "gloom" over the country's recession-threatened economy and vow to tap into Brexit opportunities to bolster growth in a key speech on Friday."Our plan for growth is a plan built on the freedoms which Brexit provides.

  • Brock Purdy's ex-Iowa State teammate expects same poised QB vs. Eagles

    Quarterback Brock Purdy is making it happen with the 49ers, much as he did during his four seasons at Iowa State.

  • S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks

    South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. Kim further ramped up tensions in 2022, test-firing more than 70 missiles, including potentially nuclear-capable weapons of various ranges targeting South Korea and the continental United States.

  • What do Republicans really want from the debt ceiling negotiations?

    The White House has vowed not to budge until Congress acts, but that hasn't stopped some Republican lawmakers from tossing out a few demands of their own

  • Louisiana Jeffrey Dahmer copycat sentenced for Grindr dating app scheme to kidnap, murder men

    Chance Seneca, 21, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday for plotting to kidnap and murder gay men through the dating app Grindr.

  • How the fight over ‘Cop City’ divided Atlanta

    A plan to build a new training center for police and firefighters in Atlanta has put city officials on a collision course with activists opposed to its construction.

  • Eric Adams warns fentanyl will 'destroy generations' if New York continues 'sleeping on' crisis

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned residents to take the opioid crisis seriously, saying that fentanyl abuse threatens to "destroy generations" if left unchecked.

  • New York is the No. 1 most walkable city in America. But here are other U.S. cities where you can live happily without a car.

    Tired of fighting traffic on your daily drive to work? These cities are the most walkable, according to a new report. The report, “Foot Traffic Ahead 2023,” published on Wednesday by Smart Growth America and Places Platform, focused on ranking the “range of walkability” in the 35 biggest cities in America.

  • France does not rule out supplying Kyiv with fighter jets

    Paris does not rule out arming Ukraine with modern warplanes, provided the move would not escalate the war or harm EU’s security, and would be beneficial to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, French MP and ally of President Emmanuel Macron, Thomas Gassilloud, told The Guardian on Jan. 26.

  • 5 Memphis Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols' Death

    The now-fired officers are in custody after the group was accused of beating the Black driver to death.

  • Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid

    Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. Of the five rockets fired at Israel, three were intercepted, one fell in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza, the military said. The rockets set off air raid sirens in southern Israel but there were no reports of casualties on either side.

  • A wave of anti-LGBTQ laws for schools in red states has Biden administration weighing a response

    Biden education department weighing changes to anti-discrimination Title IX that could counter anti-LGBTQ initiatives in Texas, Florida and red states

  • Turkey Says NATO’s Nordic Expansion Depends on Meeting Pledges

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningAdani Rout Crosses $50 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsTurkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terrorist groups in exchange for allowing them to join NATO.“It is mandatory for count

  • Even bivalent updated COVID-19 boosters struggle to prevent omicron subvariant transmission – an immunologist discusses why new approaches are necessary

    The FDA is proposing an annual shot against COVID-19, signaling that a new approach is needed. wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images PlusBy almost any measure, the vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been a global success. As of January 2023, more than 12 billion vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 have been administered in an effort that has saved countless lives – more than 14 million in the first year of vaccine availability alone. With a 95% efficacy in the preve

  • Memphis police’s vaunted Scorpion unit under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols’ killing

    The Memphis Police Department's Scorpion unit launched in 2021 to target violent crime. Its officers were involved in killing Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop.

  • Gen Z and millennials are checked out at work and it could wreck their careers

    Worker disconnectedness is on the rise in the U.S., and some employees are feeling more disengaged than others.