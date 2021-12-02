Jess charged with burglary, assault

Dec. 2—CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged burglary.

Jamie A. Jess, 30, 1700 Ninth St. NW, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; one count of domestic abuse-assault by impeding breathing or circulation causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; and one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 30.

According to the affidavit, at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 22, an officer was dispatched for a 911 open-line call. The call was plotted near a woman's home address. Dispatch advised there was an active criminal no-contact order between Jess and the woman. The woman was the protected party. Jess and the woman had been living together prior to the criminal no-contact order that was issued Nov. 14.

The officer arrived on scene and could hear a man and woman arguing. Jess unlocked the door and the woman said to let the police inside. The officer saw the woman had blood on her lower lip. Another officer saw blood on Jess's left hand. The woman said Jess came to the residence and wanted to come inside. The woman said Jess should not be there. Jess then kicked the front door in and made forced entry into the residence and damaged the door, according to the woman. The woman called 911 and then dropped her phone so Jess could not see that she had called, the woman said. Jess eventually found her phone and saw it was calling 911. The woman said Jess slammed the phone on the ground, shattering and breaking the phone, the woman said.

The affidavit states the woman's 5-year-old child came out of the bedroom because she heard screaming. The woman said Jess pushed the child to the ground and told her to go back to the bedroom. The woman said she picked up the 5-year-old. Jess said no one was leaving the house, the affidavit says. The woman said Jess hit her in the face while she was holding the child. The police arrived and Jess stopped the assault, the woman said.

The officer looked at the woman's phone. The phone screen was shattered and the phone was not functional, the affidavit says.