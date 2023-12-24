Jessa Duggar welcomes her 5th child and reveals baby’s name

Jessa Seewald has welcomed her fifth child with her husband, Ben.

Seewald, formerly Jessa Duggar, gave birth to son George Augustine, who weighed in at 9 lbs. and 14 oz., she announced Dec. 23.

“Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” she captioned an Instagram post alongside a photo of her cradling her newborn in the hospital.

On Dec. 24, the “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On” star shared another round of posts on social media, including a YouTube video that captured the sweet moment her four children — Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy and Fern — met their baby brother for the first time.

Her Instagram post shared a glimpse of the heartwarming moment, including a sweet snap of Fern sitting with her mom on the hospital bed next to her brother.

Seewald documented her birth story in a video on her YouTube channel posted Dec. 23.

On Dec. 18, she said that she had started to experience contractions. With her husband’s mom at the house watching their four children, the couple headed to the hospital, where she was checked in while dilated 5 centimeters.

Seewald said after “laboring for about 12 hours,” she was moved to a room and received an epidural, though it “wasn't a perfect take.”

“We thought things were moving along just fine, when the doctor came in, he said the baby was still pretty high and was not in the most ideal position, the baby was posterior,” she explained.

After receiving that news from the doctor, she made the decision to stop the epidural and called her midwife to meet her at the hospital. She said her midwife was able to help her “get into a bunch of different laboring positions to help rotate the baby.”

After receiving assistance from her midwife, she said her contractions started to feel “more intense” and asked for the epidural to be turned back on.

She shared a clip of her birth experience in the hospital, writing over the video that she had been in labor for 21 hours at that point. After nearly a day of labor, she gave birth in the early hours of the morning, after 3:24 a.m.

At the end of the video, Seewald shared heartfelt sentiments about her first moments with her newborn son.

“It was the sweetest moment when they raised the baby up and put him on me and just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment, so many things you’re processing,” she said. “It’s been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of an emotions. Such a special moment getting to welcome our little baby into this world.”

Jessa and Ben Seewald announced in September that they were expecting their fifth child after experiencing a miscarriage earlier this year.

“After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week, we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited," she said in a YouTube video.

Seewald announced that she experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with what would have been her fifth child on YouTube back in February.

She previously had a miscarriage between giving birth to her children Ivy and Fern.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com