Jessamine County sheriff arrested, charged with DUI by Nicholasville police

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman was arrested early Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

Police were contacted about an erratic driver on Sulpher Wells near the East Jessamine County High School late Thursday night. A caller advised a white SUV with official plates was swerving and having difficulty staying in the lane. Nicholasville police observed the vehicle on Maple Street and noticed the SUV cross the center line twice and pulled the vehicle over.

According to the citation, Corman was unsteady on his feet as he approached Nicholasville police and smelled of alcohol. Corman failed a field sobriety test and agreed to a preliminary blood-alcohol breath test, which read .136.

Police then searched Corman’s vehicle and found a white cup with alcohol in it. Corman admitted it was bourbon. After being charged, Corman agreed to a second breath test which read .107, above the legal limit of .08.

Corman was stopped about 12:02 a.m. Friday, and arrested at 12.33 a.m. He was subsequently detained in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

In addition to driving under the influence, Corman was also charged with possessing an open alcoholic beverage and careless driving.