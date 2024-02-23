Jesse Baird: Man charged with murder of missing Sydney couple

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murdering missing Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies.

Police launched a frantic search on Wednesday after the couple's bloodied items were found in a bin near Sydney.

Beau Lamarre, a police officer and Mr Baird's ex-boyfriend, handed himself in for questioning on Friday.

Detectives say they are yet to locate the men's bodies or confirm their cause of death.

Police allege the couple were killed on Monday inside Mr Baird's house in Paddington, an inner Sydney suburb, before their bodies were moved in a white van.

The van - captured at the scene on CCTV footage - was found in Sydney's south on Friday morning.

New South Wales Police have said a bullet matching Mr Lamarre's work-issued gun was found at the crime scene in Paddington, as was a "significant" amount of blood and upturned furniture.

The gun was found in a safe at a police station, Det Supt Daniel Doherty told reporters.

Mr Baird had been a presenter and red carpet reporter on Network 10's morning show Studio 10 until the programme was axed in December, while Mr Davies was a flight attendant for Qantas.

Mr Lamarre joined the police force in 2019, and was previously a celebrity blogger who had met stars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus.

Det Supt Doherty said the couple's families were "devastated" by the news.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families... It is a sad and tragic event," he said.