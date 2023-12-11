Jesse Deckard has strung thousands of lights on an Owen County white pine tree, again

Jesse Deckard's holiday gift to the rural Owen County crossroads where he grew up is back for a fourth year.

To see it, head west out of Bloomington on Third Street some evening after dusk. Stay on Ind. 48, then Ind. 43 through tiny Whitehall. Keep going.

Your destination will be on the right. You'll know when you've arrived at 8102 Ind. 43.

An 80-foot-tall white pine is strung with thousands of lights at this property on Ind. 43 near Whitehall.

For the fourth year, Deckard has illuminated a giant white pine tree on his family's farm. It's a tradition his grandfather started in the 1950s when the tree was much smaller and required just a few strands of lights.

The tree grew steadily, soon towering over the small farmhouse. The taller it got, the more C-9 light strands the family bought for half price at after-Christmas sales. A thousand lights.

The tradition faded in the late 1980s when Deckard's grandpa could no longer climb the tree.

The wonder of it all, the special tradition, never faded from Deckard's memory. Not even years after he had left Indiana and became an event planner for high-end Chicago clients.

When the pandamic struck in 2020, there suddenly were no events to plan. Deckard came home to stay with family and decided to light up the holiday tree that used to shine right outside his bedroom window when he stayed with his grandparents in December.

He was born 42 years ago on Dec. 25, so the Christmas season is always celebrated big in his family. Deckard and his family strung 3,000 lights in 2020 and re-started the Deckard family tradition.

The Christmas lights at Mama & Papa's Country Cottage in Whitehall on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

The tree was more than 25 feet taller than when Deckard was a kid. Each year, he adds more lights as the pine continues to thrive. It's about 80 feet tall now.

Deckard clears his work schedule and spends the month of November at the farm getting lights strung and organizing the lighting ceremony and party. This year, he consulted with an arborist who declared the tree in good health, sturdy and producing sap and pinecones.

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, people come from all around for the tree lighting and a pretty spectacular fireworks show. Hundreds attend, more every December. Deckard said volunteer firefighters now direct traffic and parking so the two-lane road stays clear.

Santa even makes an appearance, strolling out the front door of the farmhouse after the tree lights up, delighting children.

The lights come on at dusk and stay on until dawn, every day until the Saturday after New Year's Day.

Deckard invites people to come out and get a close-up look.

"I was leaving the other night to go get something in town and when I went to turn there were people parked in the middle of the road with their flashers on, asking if they could take a picture."

Of course, he said, prompting the visitors to park and get out of the car. "We encourage everyone to come out. Stand under the tree if you want. It's the community's tree, for everyone."

