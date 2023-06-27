Jesse Eckes’ children sue driver in crash that killed their father, KCPD officer, K-9

The children of Jesse Eckes have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver in the crash that killed their father, Kansas City Police officer James Muhlbauer and his police dog partner earlier this year, according to court documents.

Jasmine M. Revercomb of Crestview, filed the lawsuit earlier this month in the Jackson County Circuit Court on her behalf and as a representative of Eckes’ heirs against Jerron Allen Lightfoot of Tonganoxie.

The 52-year-old Eckes was the pedestrian killed when on Feb. 15, hours after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, a speeding car going at least 85 mph ran a red light at Benton Boulevard and Truman Road and slammed into a police car. The impact of the crash caused the patrol car to hit Eckes, who was sitting on a concrete traffic signal island nearby, authorities said.

Muhlbauer, 42, and his K-9 partner Champ were also killed in the crash.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Lightfoot with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The case is still pending and Lightfoot is out on $30,000 bond after posting $3,000.

Revercomb, who is the daughter of Eckes, contends in the suit that the crash was the fault of Lightfoot as a result of his “negligent operation of the vehicle.” She also contends that her father’s death was caused by Lightfoot’s actions and he is liable to her and other heirs for injuries and damages.

Eckes’ sons, Jaden Eckes of Bluebell, Utah and Bradley Shindledecker of Pekin, Illinois, consented to the appointment of Revercomb as the representative for her fathers’ heirs, according to court documents. She is seeking $100,000 in damages.

In an answer to the suit filed the same day, Lightfoot admits that a crash occurred, but he denied the allegations and conclusion of law contained in the suit.

Also that day, Revercomb and Lightfoot filed a joint request for the court to approve a wrongful death settlement. In the proposed settlement, Lightfoot denied any liability, fault or negligence.

The settlement, however, calls for Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Company to pay $100,000 to Eckes’ heirs, which is the total bodily injury liability limits on Lightfoot’s insurance. That amount is to resolve all claims arising out of the crash, according to court documents.

The amount is to be split equally among Eckes’ three children. They will also release Lightfoot from all claims arising out of the crash.

A settlement hearing has been set for July 28.