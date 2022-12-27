Jesse Evans focused on leadership, team building as Acworth's new police chief

Dec. 26—Jesse Evans never envisioned being a police officer, and he certainly never imagined becoming a police chief.

Yet earlier this month, Evans was sworn in as Acworth's newest police chief. He previously spent two decades as a prosecutor in the Cobb District Attorney's Office and a worked for a brief stint in the Paulding County DA's Office.

The prosecutor who has been featured on shows such as "20/20" and "Dateline" said people are often surprised when he tells them what he is proudest of in a career that saw him become a high-profile prosecutor in Georgia's third-largest county.

"It's not a case, it's leadership and team building," Evans said. "I'm most proud of the fact that I've been able to grow organizations and teams, and that's been a source of great pride for me."

'This community is his community'

Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said Evans' "extraordinary reputation" as a prosecutor made him a desirable choice for the job. And something else led the city to offer Evans the post when Chief Wayne Dennard, who served in the role since 2012, announced plans to retire.

"He went to high school here, grew up here, so this community is his community," Allegood said.

A graduate of North Cobb High School, Evans attended Mercer University as an undergraduate and law student, where he knew from the start he wanted to be a prosecutor.

While waiting to become a prosecutor, Evans was offered the opportunity to work as a private attorney out of law school.

Instead, he went to work for his father in construction — Evans had his sights set on prosecution, and didn't want to practice any other type of law on that path.

After being admitted to the bar as a prosecutor, Evans joined the Cobb DA's Office, where he worked for six different district attorneys over a 20-year period. Along the way, he oversaw the growth of the office's major crimes/homicides and cold cases units.

Evans was known for his leadership in high-profile cases, including the 2016 prosecution of Justin Ross Harris, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison after leaving his 22-month-old son inside his hot car for hours.

Harris had his conviction overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court earlier this year, a decision Evans said was disappointing.

Evans was also the lead prosecutor in the trial of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, when he abruptly resigned from the Cobb DA's office in April 2021. Evans left to become the chief senior assistant district attorney in Paulding County, a position he held for a year and a half.

Evans said that a "change in leadership" at the Cobb DA's Office, and the opportunity to grow the Paulding County office, led him to resign from Cobb.

"After doing some soul searching, I decided that it was time for me to move on," Evans said.

While rumors swirled that a conflict between Evans and another attorney in the Cobb DA's Office led to his resignation, Evans said it was his decision alone.

"I've got a great relationship with most everyone in the Cobb DA's Office that I had the opportunity to work with before the leadership change there," Evans said, adding those relationships will be important for collaboration between Acworth police and prosecutors. "I left for my own reasons and professionally, it was the right move for me to make."

Evans said Paulding was in need of significant changes with organization and leadership, which he implemented there before accepting the Acworth police chief job. He was drawn to the Acworth job, he said, by the pitch from city leaders that they were looking for him to bring those same skills to the department.

"They have a belief that that's something that I'm good at, I'm honored that they think so," Evans said.

Pivot to policing

For Evans, becoming a police chief did not feel like an unnatural leap from one career to another; in fact, he became a certified law enforcement professional while serving as a prosecutor, and even taught at the police academy.

"I now hold the dual role of being a prosecutor who has the position of chief of police," Evans said.

Allegood agrees that Evans was ready for the pivot.

"In his world as a prosecutor, he worked with so many different law enforcement agencies," Allegood said. "He had a really good, in-depth understanding of police procedures, how the men and women in law enforcement process things, how they gather evidence, how they just kind of work on a day-to-day basis."

Evans said he is well-positioned to succeed as chief because the Acworth Police Department is already a high-performing group. He plans to build on the department's reputation as a community-oriented organization and focus on three priorities as chief.

"I've always been about law enforcement, public safety and crime victims. Professionally, those are my three commitments," Evans said.

Evans hopes to promote both public safety and community engagement through proactive policing and community partnerships.

"I think you strike that balance by building the partnerships on the front end," Evans said.

He said that a lack of proactive engagement with a community leads police to have to react to tensions with the communities they serve.

Evans noted that Acworth is known for being a safe community, thanks in large part to an effective and respected police department, and that the department primarily deals with traffic offenses and property crimes, with violent crime being rare.

"We're a very, very safe city, which is why it's growing exponentially, people are moving to north Cobb and the city of Acworth for good reason," Evans said. "Because everybody wants to feel safe, you want to raise your family in a community where you feel safe, and certainly that's been a commitment by the city leadership here in this police department."

Evans and his wife, Amanda, have raised their three daughters, Emery, Finley and Harper, in Acworth. In his free time, Evans enjoys exercising, reading and playing chess. His commitment to leadership extends beyond his professional life: Evans studies leadership and is a trained leadership coach, having lectured both locally and nationally.

Even when discussing the high-profile cases he has worked in the past, Evans stresses one thing above all else.

"I think it all goes back to making sure you that you surround yourself with good, strong teammates that are able to support you in the common cause," Evans said.