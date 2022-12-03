Jesse Evans sworn in as Acworth police chief

Dec. 2—Jesse Evans was sworn in as Acworth's newest police chief Thursday night.

Evans, who formerly worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the Cobb DA's office, took over the role from Wayne Dennard, who led the department for a decade. The city said in February that Dennard will "assume a public safety advisory role to oversee the transition until his retirement from the city" in April 2023.

While working in the Cobb DA's office, Evans handled numerous high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Justin Ross Harris, whose 22-month-old son died in 2014 after being left in a hot car. Harris was sentenced to life in prison in 2016, but the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his murder conviction earlier this year.

Evans was set to lead the prosecution team in the Ahmaud Arbery case before he resigned from the Cobb DA's office in April 2021 to become chief assistant district attorney in Paulding County.

"Jesse knows the criminal justice system and procedure better than anyone I know," Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said in a February news release. "His leadership skills and team building experience will take the department that Chief Dennard has developed to the next level of community, inclusiveness, and professionalism."