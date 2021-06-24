Jesse Jackson and Bishop Barber arrested at filibuster protest calling out Sen. Manchin

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Bishop William Barber were among a group of civil rights leaders arrested outside the Senate during a protest calling for the filibuster's abolition on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The demonstration also called on senators to pass a sweeping voting rights bill that was blocked in the Senate on Tuesday, which was co-sponsored by every Democratic senator except for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Jackson and Barber were among some 20 protesters arrested for crowding or obstructing, Capitol Police said, per Fox 5.

Just before the arrests, Barber and other demonstrators unrolled a sign that read: "Manchin, stop hurting West Virginia: Stop the filibuster," the Religious News Service reports.

What they're saying: Both Barber and Jackson addressed their impending arrests as a necessity for change at the protest.

Jackson noted that "we come not as an insurrection group, but as a resurrection group" and "today we must fill up the jails ... if you call yourself a child of God, you oughta act like it sometimes," per RNS.

Barber added: "It took this to win it, it's going to take this to keep it."

