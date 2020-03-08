Jesse Jackson to endorse Bernie Sanders at Michigan rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said on ABC's "This Week" that he will officially receive the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Sanders supported Jackson’s 1988 presidential bid and helped Jackson score a primary win in Vermont. Now, as concerns mount about Sanders' ability to garner the support of black voters, Jackson is returning the favor.

"Later on today, we're going to have the support -- I believe here in Grand Rapids -- of Jesse Jackson. And, as I think you well know, you know Jesse -- Jesse has been one of the great civil rights leaders in the modern history of this country," Sanders told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. "He changed American politics with the concept of the Rainbow Coalition -- getting the blacks and whites and Latinos together in '84 and '88. He's been a leader in helping to transform this country, an aide to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., so we're proud."

The endorsement comes after a poor performance on Super Tuesday, losing 10 of 14 states to former Vice President Joe Biden, including all of the Southern contests. It also comes shortly after Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted her endorsement of Biden Sunday morning. She is the ninth former rival to back his presidential bid.

Sanders is working to invigorate his efforts to reach African American voters, hiring one of its surrogates, justice reform activist Phillip Agnew, to shore up organizing in black communities. His campaign also rolled out a policy proposal dubbed "The Reproductive Health Care and Justice for All" which aims to tackle issues of access to reproductive health care and eliminate health disparities, namely black maternal mortality rates, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are three times higher for black women than for white women in the United States.

The changes come as concerns mount about Sanders' ability to garner a significant portion of the black vote after losses in the South.

Sanders has previously blamed his struggles with African American voters on Biden's connection to the first African American president, Barack Obama. In a press conference with reporters, Sanders said there could be other reasons he wasn't doing well with the voting bloc.

"I can't give you a definitive answer. I think his tie to Obama is certainly one of the reasons," Sanders said. "But there may be other reasons as well."

Sanders told Stephanopoulos that the results in Michigan won't make or break his campaign but called it important to his path to the nomination.

"Every state is important. Michigan is very, very important. Last time around, in 2016, I was told, 'Impossible. You can't win Michigan.' In fact, the day before the election, we were 20 points down in some of these polls," said Sanders.

"I think we got a great shot to win in Michigan, I think we got a great shot to win in Washington, maybe some other states as well. We have a long, long way to go to the Democratic nomination. We're going to fight for every vote that we can get," he added.

Sanders has been focusing his efforts in Michigan, canceling planned events in Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois to focus efforts on the Great Lake State.