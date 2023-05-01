Who was Jesse McFadden and what was his criminal history? What we know after 7 found dead

Okmulgee County officials are investigating the deaths of seven people.

HENRYETTA — Okmulgee County officials are investigating the deaths of seven people, including two teen girls who had been missing and the man they were suspected to be with.

Jesse McFadden, 39, was reported by Oklahoma Highway Patrol to possibly be with the girls, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. The bodies of McFadden, Webster and Brewer were believed to have been found by the Okmulgee County Sheriff's office Monday afternoon, Sheriff Eddy Rice said.

Here is everything we know so far about McFadden:

What was Jesse McFadden's criminal history?

Court records show McFadden was due Monday in Muskogee County District Court for a jury trial on one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology and one count of possession of child pornography.

McFadden failed to appear in court. The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Records show McFadden was accused of the crimes while he was a state prisoner serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree rape, which he was convicted of in 2004.

The Muskogee Phoenix previously reported McFadden was accused of having a cell phone while an inmate at Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft in July 2016.

He was accused of using the phone to communicate with a 16-year-old girl in Muskogee, the newspaper reported.

State Department of Corrections records show McFadden was discharged Oct. 30, 2020.

In Oklahoma, first-degree rape is considered an “85%” crime, meaning those convicted of the offense must serve at least 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

