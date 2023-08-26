Jesse Watters Compliments Trump's Mug Shot: 'He Looks Good And He Looks Hard'

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Friday admired Donald Trump for looking “good” and “hard” in wild comments about the former president’s recent mug shot.

The image was released Thursday after Trump turned himself in to Georgia’s Fulton County Jail on charges stemming from efforts to alter the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Watters joked about wanting to hire the jail’s photographer for his Christmas card because of how good he thought Trump looked.

“I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality: He looks good and he looks hard,” said Watters.

He appeared to borrow the “heterosexuality” line from a “Seinfeld” episode in which George Costanza compliments Jerry Seinfeld’s “fabulous” suede jacket.

Watters: I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality. He looks good and he looks hard. pic.twitter.com/jlNQ2YyZXM — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

In another appearance on the network, Watters referred to Joe Biden’s “handsome guy” reaction to the mug shot, calling it the first time that the Democratic president had “told the truth.”

“It’s a handsome mug shot. My wife says he looks fierce. He looks hard, but he doesn’t look scared, does he? Doesn’t look humiliated. He looks exactly the opposite of how the left thought he’d look,” Watters said.

The host also called the mug shot “the new Che Guevara T-shirt,” in a reference to the Marxist revolutionary’s countless depictions on clothing over the years.

Watters: My wife says he looks fierce. He looks HARD pic.twitter.com/e86Vd3Rl85 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2023

Watters: The Trump mugshot is like the new Che Guevara t-shirt pic.twitter.com/PNBoqMOoOG — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2023

Users on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the “unblemished record” clip, with one simply writing, “Stupidest time to be alive.”

It’s a twisted existence these people occupy https://t.co/4ieWIVH6V9 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) August 25, 2023

He looks what? pic.twitter.com/pOSfw4Bksx — El Grande Gato (@ELxGRANDExGATO) August 26, 2023

what is happening https://t.co/7tYk7BvHsx — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 25, 2023

I say this with an unblemished record of total amusement: The only guys who constantly need to publicly reaffirm their masculinity aren't all that secure about it -- and it makes them work overtime trying the spin the virility of their idols.



Besides, Trump's angry. And scared. https://t.co/Nst07niKpX — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 26, 2023

