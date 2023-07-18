Jesse Watters' Mom Phoned In To His Fox News 8 P.M. Debut With Some Very Blunt Advice

Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Monday received some stark on-air advice — and a warning not to lose his job — from his own mother as he officially took over the conservative network’s 8 p.m. slot previously occupied by Tucker Carlson.

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits,” Anne Watters, a Democrat who’s publicly called out her son for showing “disdain for diversity” and making controversial “sweeping statements” before, said in a telephone call.

“In keeping with the Hippocratic oath, do no harm,” Anne Watters continued. “We need you to be kind and respectful.”

She also encouraged the personality — who has a history of making racist, sexist and transphobic comments — to use his voice “responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread.”

There had been enough “bashing” of President Joe Biden, she said. “Seek solution versus fanning the flames,” Anne Watters added, before making this mocking suggestion involving former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP 2024 race:

“You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat and I’m sure the ratings would soar, although never as high, my darling, as yours, on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’”

Watch the video here:

This really did happen. She's called in before but I think this is the longest amount of screen time Jesse Watters' mother has ever gotten before. A therapist would have a field day with this one. pic.twitter.com/ZqA6iZ5BCQ — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 18, 2023

